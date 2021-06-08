Laird Connectivity Delivers New Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth Combo Module Purpose Built for Industrial IoT Connectivity

AKRON, Ohio, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, has announced the Sterling 70 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) module with concurrent dual Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® 5.1. The Sterling 70 is powered by NXP® Semiconductor's new 88W9098 wireless SoC, an industrial Wi-Fi 6 solution based on the latest IEEE 802.11ax standard with an innovative concurrent dual MAC Wi-Fi and dual-mode Bluetooth 5.1 architecture. The solution enables gigabit-level performance, superior reliability, and enhanced security to enable high performance, flexible solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Together with NXP, Laird Connectivity made purposeful design considerations to the Sterling 70 series of modules which is specifically developed for industrial IoT applications where RF connectivity can be challenging. As a fully certified and highly integrated Wi-Fi 6 module, it simplifies customers' BOM, reduces certification costs, and improves time to market.



"NXP continues to bring highly integrated and scalable Wi-Fi 6 solutions to market and works closely with our valued partners to drive mass adoption of Wi-Fi 6 across the broader industrial IoT market," said Jay White, senior marketing manager, mass market with NXP Semiconductors. "By combining our leading 88W9098 Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth SoC solution and Laird Connectivity's proven wireless development support, the new Sterling 70 module delivers a purpose-built solution for robust and reliable wireless connectivity across a wide range of industrial applications. We are proud to support Laird Connectivity, an NXP Gold Partner, with the introduction of their Sterling 70 module."

The Sterling 70 has a rich feature set enabled by NXP's 88W9098 chipset and Laird Connectivity's software and certification services. With 2X2 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), simultaneous dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz operation, and dual-mode Bluetooth 5.1 radios, as well as an integrated RF front end and rugged solder-down and M.2 2230 E-Key module form factors, this new module ensures reliable connectivity in difficult RF and mechanical environments.

The Sterling 70 is a fully certified, highly integrated Wi-Fi 6 module which is easy to integrate and enables immediate access to next generation wireless connectivity solutions for medical and industrial customers," said Dan Kephart, product manager for Laird Connectivity's Wi-Fi solutions. "Working closely with NXP has helped bring forward a whole new class of connected devices that will provide unmatched connectivity."

The Sterling 70 module leverages NXP's mass-market software package, which provides pre-integrated support for the i.MX embedded processor board support packages; ensuring out-of-box compatibility with the 88W9098 and the latest NXP i.MX microprocessor evaluation kits.

In addition, Laird Connectivity's microprocessor, board support package, and kernel neutral open source Linux Backports driver and Yocto layer ensure compatibility with a wide variety of Linux integrations, including older i.MX board support packages.

The Sterling 70 is ideal for harsh, industrial IoT applications including rugged handheld devices, industrial IoT gateways, industrial IoT sensors, and medical devices. It supports the latest WPA3 security standards and will be globally certified to reduce customers' barrier to entry. Regulatory certifications will include FCC, ISED, EU, MIC, and RCM.

For more information about the Sterling 70, visit: www.lairdconnect.com/sterling-70

To learn more about NXP's 88W9098 chipset and the company's other advanced Wi-Fi 6 solutions, visit: www.nxp.com/wifi6

