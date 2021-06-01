Laird Connectivity Joins Software AG PartnerConnect Global Partner Program

AKRON, Ohio, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity today announced it is partnering with Software AG, a leader in IoT, Integration, API Management, and Business Transformation software, through its PartnerConnect partner program. The Cumulocity cloud is a perfect fit for customers looking to leverage an IoT cloud with Laird Connectivity IoT sensors and gateways. The combination of our joint offerings simplifies the IoT journey for enterprise customers looking to get to market quickly.

The Software AG PartnerConnect program empowers partners via self-service enablement so that they can deliver the products, solutions, and services their customers need. Software AG's award-winning software solutions are highly sought after for integration and APIs, the IoT and analytics, and business transformation. Software AG is consistently ranked a "leader" by Gartner, Forrester and other industry analysts.

Jason Johns, general manager, Global Alliances & Channels, Software AG, commented: "Technology trends like integration, cloud, mobile, and big data are continuing to change how partners connect with their customers. Our technology helps organizations operate in this connected world as truly connected enterprises by creating a fluid flow of data between their people, departments, systems, and devices. Through Software AG PartnerConnect, we enable the continued transformation of our mutual customers as we all work to adapt to these evolving trends."

Matt Lubeley, director of Business Development, Laird Connectivity IoT Solutions added: "With the complexity of developing a scalable device to cloud strategy, the combination of Laird Connectivity IoT sensors and gateways coupled with the Cumulocity cloud platform offers customers a quick path from POC to production. In addition, this path allows enterprise customers the ability to quickly validate the ROI while developing the go-to market strategy in parallel. By enrolling in Partner connect, Laird Connectivity has the ability to showcase different use cases that allow customers to quickly get a POC up and running."

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies the rapid integration of wireless technologies with market-leading wireless modules and antennas, integrated sensor and gateway platforms, and customer-specific wireless solutions. Our best-in-class support and comprehensive engineering services help reduce risk and improve time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect electronics with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity delivers — no matter what.

For more information, visit https://www.lairdconnect.com/iot-devices and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Software AG

Software AG is the software pioneer of a truly connected world. Since 1969, it has helped 10,000+ organizations use software to connect people, departments, systems, and devices. Software AG empowers truly connected enterprises using integration and APIs, IoT and analytics, and business and IT transformation. Software AG's products establish a fluid flow of data that allows everything and everyone to work together. The company has more than 4,700 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over €800m, with the aim of exceeding €1bn by 2023.

For more information, visit www.softwareag.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE Laird Connectivity