Laird Connectivity Starts Shipping Low-Power Cellular and Bluetooth 5 Micro-Gateway for Wireless IoT Applications

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology leader Laird Connectivity has launched the Sentrius™ MG100 Micro-Gateway, a family of compact, out of box Bluetooth to cellular LTE gateway solutions that simplifies bridging Bluetooth sensor data to the cloud. Powered by the Pinnacle™ 100 cellular modem, the MG100 Micro-Gateway uniquely combines long-range Bluetooth 5 (Nordic nRF52840 silicon) and LTE-M/NB-IoT (Sierra HL7800/Altair ALT1250) in a small form factor IoT micro-gateway.

The MG100 Micro-Gateway is ideal for multi-wireless IoT applications where long-range Bluetooth sensors bridge sensor data to the MG100, then up to the cloud via a low-power LTE network. There is no need to access or connect any local network infrastructure (Wi-Fi) or provide your own network implementation (LoRaWAN). The MG100 simply works in any location with LTE M or NB-IoT coverage. Applications include security, building automation, asset location, telehealth, cold chain, and smart buildings.

"Simplifying wireless connectivity continues to be a priority for Laird Connectivity," said Bill Steinike, vice president of Strategic Business Development. "The MG100 delivers on that commitment, ready out of box with market-leading wireless technology and software that eliminates the complexity, design risk, and certification costs that are common with other cellular IoT solutions."

The MG100 Micro-Gateway leverages the power and simplicity of Zephyr RTOS programming on the integrated Cortex-M4F microcontroller, allowing developers to tailor their application to their specific requirements. Flexible product options are also available including a rechargeable backup battery, useful in the event of a short-term power outage. Additionally, to best suit their application environments, customers have the option of using fully integrated antennas or external antennas.

The MG100 Micro-Gateway is fully End Product Certified from a radio, regulatory, and LTE carrier perspective – these certifications include FCC, IC, CE, BT SIG, PTCRB, GCF, and end-device certified with AT&T (to date). The Micro-Gateway is cloud-ready, compatible with cloud services like AWS IoT. Customization is also available including custom branding, packaging, and application development.

Additionally, Laird Connectivity has paired the MG100 with the award winning Sentrius™ BT510 Bluetooth 5 long-range multi-sensor in an IoT starter kit. The MG100 Micro-Gateway & BT510 Starter Kit provides a quick and simple way to start evaluating different wireless applications or rapidly implementing PoCs for application validation. The starter kit includes one MG100 gateway with an installed SIM card, three sensors, and global power supplies – everything the customer needs to test and validate their application, from a single box.

The MG100 is also fully compatible with the Sentrius™ BT710 tracker which helps organizations with real-time social distancing and contact tracing for personnel monitoring and safety. This new Bluetooth tracker uses long-range Bluetooth 5 and has three user alerts for real-time social distancing notifications. Additionally, the BT710 tracker logs information of the other BT710 tracker devices it has been in contact with and its duration which can then be used for contact tracing.

For more information about the Sentrius MG100, visit: www.lairdconnect.com/mg100-gateway

For more information about the MG100 Micro-Gateway & BT510 Starter Kit, visit: www.lairdconnect.com/sentrius-mg100-bt510-starter-kit

About Laird Connectivity: Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading modules, antennas, IoT devices, and customer-specific wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity Delivers – No Matter What.

