Laird Connectivity's Phantom Antenna Family, the Industry Standard for Two Decades, Goes Global with the New 5G Phantom

AKRON, Ohio, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, THE Antenna Authority, has once again pioneered the future of antennas with a milestone-setting expansion of its industry-leading Phantom antenna family.

For two decades, Phantom antennas have set the global standard for low-profile, rugged antennas in a long list of industries. The new 5G Phantom antennas are the first and only suite of 5G off-ground plane and on-ground plane antenna solutions with models covering either 617-7125 or 698-7125 MHz. This series establishes an indispensable cornerstone for utilities, transportation, public safety, agriculture, public transit, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries deploying IoT technologies.

"Phantom antennas have been the most trusted brand of low-profile, rugged antennas in the world for two decades, providing the connectivity for countless critical applications that make our connected world possible," said Paul Fadlovich, director of product management for antennas at Laird Connectivity. "This new set of 5G Phantoms is a milestone for the wireless industry in the same way as the very first Phantom antenna. It is the must-have antenna solution for the next wave of IoT growth in a long list of vertical industries."

A key differentiator for 5G Phantom antennas is their optimized gain, up to 5.5 dBi, which is engineered to be at 10-20 degrees above the horizon. Many IoT applications are in remote locations and require the optimal gain to be just above the horizon to provide a solid connection with cell towers. While competitors may claim higher gain, it is often not pointed in a useful direction i.e., towards the sky rather than the receive point above the horizon.

In addition, 5G Phantom antennas offer the most uniform horizon gain around the antenna. A uniform gain pattern with low levels of ripple means that the antennas offer consistent performance regardless of the direction they are pointing. Inconsistencies or nulls (drops) in gain on the horizon can cause inconsistent or dropped signals. An example of this would be a vehicle-mounted antenna which, due to the vehicle moving, does not have a fixed position or direction. An inferior antenna displaying one of these nulls could have perfect signal going one way down the road but reduced or dropped signal when going the opposite direction due to the null now being pointed towards the transmitted signal.

Laird Connectivity's suite of 5G Phantoms offers coverage of global cellular frequencies in a single antenna making it the most adaptable antenna solution for multiple markets, applications, and scenarios. Phantom antennas are regularly used by public safety agencies, but they are also a perfect solution for IoT applications, smart utilities, transportation, and many other uses. Rugged construction, high performance, and IP67 rating mean Phantom antennas can be deployed in the field for many years without the need for maintenance or repair.

5G Phantom antennas deliver global cellular coverage even for regions where the lower 600 MHz band is required. They offer high levels of efficiency, at 80% or above, for the most used 5G bands (up to 4200 MHz) in an IP67-rated and compact form factor of just 84 x 45 mm (H x D).

A direct-mount, threaded stud with superior quality and integrated N-female connector provides a tamper-resistant installation method. The direct coaxial connection ensures performance remains consistent, even at the higher frequencies, by reducing performance losses associated with other mounting methods.

The first variants released to market will be the on-ground plane series including 617-7125 MHz and 698-7125 MHz versions, available in black or white. The off-ground plane versions will be available later in Q4 2021.

