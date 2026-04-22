LAIRD NORTON AND CFO SELECTIONS ANNOUNCE MINORITY INVESTMENT

The partnership brings together two organizations with deep Pacific Northwest roots. CFO Selections was founded in 2002 by Tom Varga with a straightforward belief: that growing companies and nonprofits deserve the same caliber of financial leadership that large organizations take for granted. Nearly a quarter century later, the firm serves clients across Washington, Oregon, Colorado, and Texas through a team of more than 250 seasoned financial executives and professionals.

Laird Norton Company, headquartered in Seattle, has been family-owned for eight generations and traces its origins to 1855. The company takes a patient, long-term approach to investing; it has no fund lifecycle, no predetermined exit timeline, and no interest in short-term financial engineering. Its investments are built around shared values and enduring partnerships.

"We looked carefully at what kind of partner would genuinely strengthen what we've built without changing what makes it work," said Brian Turner, Managing Partner of CFO Selections. "Laird Norton brings strategic resources and a perspective shaped by nearly 170 years of building enduring businesses. That kind of alignment lets us do more for the small and mid-market companies that depend on us."

Brian McGuigan, CEO of Laird Norton Company, emphasized the alignment between the two organizations.

"CFO Selections has built something genuinely special: a firm where experienced financial leaders do meaningful work for businesses that need it most," McGuigan said. "We don't just invest in companies; we partner with them to grow. For us, this partnership means collaborating with exceptional teams, expanding into complementary markets, and strengthening our platform with leaders that share our values."

Kevin Briscoe, who led CFO Selections as Managing Partner for more than a decade, sees the Laird Norton partnership as a natural extension of what the firm has always valued.

"Every decision we've made as a firm has tried to honor the relationships and local commitment this company was built on," Briscoe said. "Laird Norton shares those instincts at a deep level; they've been doing it in this region for generations. This partnership gives us more room to invest in the things that have always mattered most, including our work through the CFOS Foundation supporting youth and families in foster and kinship care."

The investment does not change CFO Selections' day-to-day operations, leadership, or approach to serving clients. Brian Turner continues as Managing Partner, and the firm's partners and consultants remain focused on delivering hands-on financial leadership to clients across all four states.

Laird Norton Company was supported throughout the transaction by its financial advisor, BPCA, and legal counsel, K&L Gates. CFO Selections was supported by its legal counsel, Davis Wright Tremaine.

About CFO Selections: www.cfoselections.com

About Laird Norton Company: www.lairdnorton.com

Laird Norton Contact: Jennifer Polson, Tel: (206) 501-4506, Email: [email protected]

CFO Selections Contact: Brian Turner, Tel: (503) 715-5117, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Laird Norton Company