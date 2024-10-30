Laird Superfood and Smirk's LTD, Two Colorado Companies, Renew Strategic Partnership

SISTERS, Ore., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Superfood, a leading provider of premium, functional plant-based products, and Smirk's LTD, a renowned supplier of organic and natural ingredients, are proud to announce that they have successfully reconciled recent challenges and have renewed their strategic partnership. Both companies are excited to continue working together to bring innovative, high-quality products to health-conscious consumers.

This renewed collaboration underscores the commitment of Laird Superfood and Smirk's LTD to their shared vision of delivering nutritious and sustainably sourced ingredients. Despite recent hurdles, both companies will now work collectively to pave the way for future growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to be moving forward together with Smirk's LTD," said Jason Vieth, CEO of Laird Superfood. "Our relationship has always been rooted in a mutual passion for quality and sustainability, and we are excited about the possibilities this renewed partnership holds for our product lines and customers."

Smirk's LTD echoed these sentiments, with Nick Erker, CEO of Smirk's LTD, stating, "We value our long-standing relationship with Laird Superfood and are excited about the path ahead. Working together again enables us to deliver the best organic ingredients to a broader audience and continue innovating in the space."

Both companies are confident that their renewed collaboration will enhance their ability to provide consumers with clean, nutrient-dense products, ensuring a positive impact on the industry for years to come.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood is a leading provider of high-quality, plant-based products that fuel a healthy lifestyle. Founded by renowned surfer Laird Hamilton, the company is committed to creating clean, all-natural products made with whole-food ingredients.

About Smirk's LTD

Smirk's LTD is a trusted supplier of organic and natural ingredients, dedicated to sourcing sustainably and responsibly. The company partners with farmers worldwide to deliver premium-quality ingredients to customers in the food, beverage, and nutraceutical industries.

