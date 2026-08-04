Laird Superfood® Expands at Walmart with Coffee and Creamer

Laird Superfood Launches Perform and Focus Coffee + Protein Creamer at Walmart Stores Across the Country

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF), a leader in functional coffee, creamers, and superfood products made with simple, minimally processed ingredients, has expanded its retail presence across Walmart locations in the United States. Laird Superfood's Perform Coffee, Focus Coffee, and K-Cups of both flavors are now on shelves, alongside the brand's newest product, Protein Creamer with Lion's Mane + CognatiQ®. The rollout spans more than 1,000 doors nationwide.

Laird Superfood Focus and Perform Mushroom Coffee are now on shelves at Walmart locations across the U.S.

"Our mission remains to make functional and delicious everyday products accessible for everyone," said co-founders Laird Hamilton and Gabby Reece. "The standard is ingredients we would have in our own home and give to our family. Now, with Walmart, that continues."

Laird Superfood Perform Coffee

Perform Coffee is coffee unleashed. It begins with beans grown at high altitude in the Peruvian mountains, hand-picked at peak ripeness and perfectly roasted to a medium roast profile. After the beans are expertly ground, Laird Superfood adds a proprietary mix of organic functional mushroom extracts — from chaga, lion's mane, maitake, and cordyceps — traditionally valued for their adaptogenic properties. The result is a cup that supercharges the morning, delivers a delicious source of caffeine and antioxidants, and helps drinkers launch their best selves. The adaptogens are undetectable in taste, but the body feels them. Perform Coffee is also available at Walmart in K-Cups.

Laird Superfood Focus Coffee

Focus Coffee is coffee, curated. It begins with high-altitude grown, hand-picked Peruvian coffee beans, carefully roasted and ground for a full flavor and mellow body. Laird Superfood then blends in functional extracts of lion's mane mushroom and coffee cherry, along with rhodiola, a powerful root traditionally valued for helping the body manage stress. The result is a cup that elevates the morning and sharpens focus for the day ahead, with just the right amount of adaptogens working quietly behind the scenes. Focus Coffee is also available at Walmart in K-Cups.

Laird Superfood Protein Creamer

Protein Creamer is creamer, supercharged. It begins with a base of coconut milk powder, rich in energizing MCTs. Laird Superfood then adds a plant-based protein blend of pea, hemp and pumpkin seeds, delivering 12 grams of protein per serving. Functional benefits are brought by lion's mane mushroom, traditionally valued for focus and clarity; coffee fruit extract by CognatiQ®, studied for its ability to support sustained alertness; and Aquamin®, a seaweed-derived mineral complex that provides bioavailable calcium and more than 72 trace minerals. The result is a smooth, creamy cup that provides lasting mental and physical energy for whatever the day brings your way.

About Laird Superfood®

Laird Superfood is a minimally processed food brand dedicated to fueling active lifestyles with superfood products that support energy, endurance, and overall well-being. Co-founded by world-renowned big wave surfer Laird Hamilton in 2015 and selling its first products in 2016, the brand was born from his personal mission to find a better morning routine that could improve and sustain his performance while out catching waves. Alongside his co-founder, wife, former professional beach volleyball legend, bestselling author, and fitness icon Gabby Reece, the brand has expanded from superfood creamers to offer instant lattes, coffees, bars, prebiotic daily greens, and more. Laird Superfood is committed to offering simple ingredients and minimally processed foods that can help fuel people from sunrise to sunset.

https://lairdsuperfood.com/

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SOURCE Laird Superfood