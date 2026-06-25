Laird Superfood Launches Protein Matcha with 10 Grams of Protein, Functional Mushrooms and Electrolytes

Protein Matcha Expands the Brand's Dairy-Based Protein Offerings with an Instant Iced Drink Mix in Three Flavors That Also Includes Lion's Mane Mushroom for Focus and Coconut Water Powder and Sea Salt Electrolytes

BOULDER, Colo., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Superfood®, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF), a leader in functional coffee, creamers, and superfood products made with simple, minimally processed ingredients, today announced the launch of Protein Matcha, a new line of instant iced matcha latte mixes made with milk protein.

Available in Original, Strawberry, or Lavender, Laird Superfood Protein Matcha contains 10 grams of protein per serving and expands the company's growing dairy-based protein platform following the successful introduction of Protein Coffee earlier this year.

Laird Superfood Protein Matcha launches in three flavors: Original, Lavender, and Strawberry

The premium matcha green tea contains 70 milligrams of caffeine per serving for Original and Lavender, and 90 milligrams per serving for Strawberry. It also contains lion's mane mushroom, traditionally used for cognitive support, coconut water powder and sea salt for natural electrolytes and hydration.

"Protein Coffee showed us there is strong demand for beverages that combine meaningful nutrition with clean ingredients and great taste," said Andy Judd, Chief Marketing Officer of Laird Superfood. "People increasingly want more from their daily caffeine ritual, whether that's protein, focus, hydration, or sustained energy. Protein Matcha brings all of those benefits together in one product, pairing complete protein, premium matcha, functional mushrooms, and electrolytes. It's also the first product in our portfolio to combine caffeine and electrolytes, making it an ideal option for summer and active lifestyles."

Protein Matcha is available at LairdSuperfood.com for $18 and will be available on Amazon at a later date.

Protein Matcha is designed to be enjoyed cold. Simply add 1/3 cup of powder to cold water or milk, froth or shake, add ice, and enjoy.

Laird Superfood Matcha Instant Latte with Adaptogens, the company's vegan matcha offering including coconut milk powder, will continue to be available. This drink is made using hot water.

For more information about new products, follow @LairdSuperfood on Instagram, @LairdSuperfood on TikTok, and visit LairdSuperfood.com.

About Laird Superfood®

Laird Superfood is a minimally processed food brand dedicated to fueling active lifestyles with superfood products that support energy, endurance, and overall well-being. Founded in 2015 by world-renowned big wave surfer Laird Hamilton, the brand was born from his personal mission to find a better morning routine that could improve and sustain his performance while out catching waves. Alongside his wife, former professional beach volleyball legend, bestselling author and fitness icon Gabby Reece, the brand has expanded from superfood creamers to offer instant lattes, coffees, bars, prebiotic daily greens, and more. Laird Superfood is committed to offering simple ingredients and minimally processed foods that can help fuel people from sunrise to sunset.

https://lairdsuperfood.com/

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SOURCE Laird Superfood