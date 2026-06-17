LAIRD SUPERFOOD® EXPANDS PRODUCT LINE AT TARGET TO INCLUDE FUNCTIONAL MUSHROOM COFFEES

Nationwide Target Distribution Gives Consumers Access to Both PERFORM and DEFEND Functional Mushroom Coffees for Improved Mental Clarity and Sustained Energy

BOULDER, Colo., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF), a leader in functional coffee, creamers, and superfood products made with simple, minimally processed ingredients, has expanded its offerings at Target stores nationwide to include Organic PERFORM Functional Mushroom Coffee and DEFEND Functional Mushroom Coffee. This expansion is in line with the company's mission to make clean, functional, and delicious superfoods more accessible to more consumers.

Laird Superfood Organic PERFORM Functional Mushroom Coffee is designed to fuel sustained energy and mental focus. The proprietary blend of four powerhouse mushrooms, including chaga, lion's mane, maitake and cordyceps functional mushrooms and premium, organic, high-altitude Peruvian coffee supports energy and cognitive performance throughout the day. DEFEND Functional Mushroom Coffee includes red reishi and maitake mushroom extracts plus olive leaf extract and agaricus mushroom powder blended with high-altitude, hand-picked Peruvian coffee and is designed to support the body's natural defenses with 15% of the daily recommended vitamin D intake. Laird Superfood does not use any "natural flavors," toxic chemicals, or seed oils in its products.

"Target has been a key partner in getting Laird Superfood products into the hands of people who want to increase their energy and focus by enhancing their morning coffee routine, not changing it," said Jason Vieth, CEO of Laird Superfood. "DEFEND and PERFORM functional coffees are made with Peruvian coffee and functional mushrooms; they are the foundation of our brand and a core part of the routine our customers have embraced, now available nationwide at Target."

The functional mushroom coffees complement the Laird Superfood offerings at Target, which already include Laird Superfood Sweet & Creamy Superfood Creamer® with Functional Mushrooms and Organic Liquid Creamer in Vanilla and Caramel.

For more information about new products, follow @LairdSuperfood on Instagram and @LairdSuperfood on TikTok.

About Laird Superfood®

Laird Superfood is a minimally processed food brand dedicated to fueling active lifestyles with superfood products that support energy, endurance, and overall well-being. Founded in 2015 by world-renowned big wave surfer Laird Hamilton, the brand was born from his personal mission to find a better morning routine that could improve and sustain his performance while out catching waves. Alongside his wife, former professional beach volleyball legend, bestselling author and fitness icon Gabby Reece, the brand has expanded from superfood creamers to offer instant lattes, coffees, bars, prebiotic daily greens, and more. Laird Superfood is committed to offering simple ingredients and minimally processed foods that can help fuel people from sunrise to sunset.

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SOURCE Laird Superfood