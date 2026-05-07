Laird Superfood® Transforms Its Prebiotic Daily Greens to Be USDA Certified Organic

New Organic Blend Helps Fill Everyday Nutritional Gaps With Prebiotic Fiber And Thoughtfully Sourced Fruits And Vegetables

BOULDER, Colo., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Superfood®, Inc. (NYSE: LSF), a leader in functional coffee, creamers, and superfood products made with simple, minimally processed ingredients, relaunches its Prebiotic Daily Greens product to now be made with USDA Certified Organic ingredients, elevating the quality of its 2023 formula as more people look for easy and organic ways to support gut health and incorporate fiber into their daily routines.

Laird Superfood relaunches Prebiotic Daily Greens in USDA Certified Organic formula.

Laird Superfood Organic Prebiotic Daily Greens is a powder blend of prebiotic fiber, adaptogens, and plant-based ingredients. The newly certified organic formula continues to also be fiber-focused; it includes a clinically studied blend of plant-based fibers, such as sweet potato, apple, blueberry, and carrot, to help nourish beneficial gut bacteria. In addition to fiber, Organic Prebiotic Daily Greens is an excellent source of calcium, vitamin C, D, K, and B12, as well as manganese and magnesium.

"Most people aren't getting enough fiber or nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables in their daily routines, and the quality of those ingredients matters," said Jason Vieth, CEO of Laird Superfood. "With Organic Prebiotic Daily Greens, we made organic the priority, especially for fruits and vegetables like spinach, blueberries, and kale. This functional blend helps fill nutritional gaps with whole-food sources while also supporting gut health, without anything unnecessary added."

Each serving contains 22 superfood ingredients, including functional mushrooms such as maitake, shiitake and oyster, along with a variety of fruits and vegetables. The formula is intentionally made without green grasses or fillers, focusing instead on ingredients the body can recognize and utilize.

In addition to being USDA Certified Organic, Organic Prebiotic Daily Greens is Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, vegan, soy-free, and paleo-friendly. It contains no added sugar, with naturally occurring sweetness from real ingredients, and offers a light citrus flavor from pineapple and lemon. The shelf-stable powder requires no refrigeration and provides a convenient way to support gut health in one daily scoop, with plenty of ways to incorporate it into smoothies and other recipes. More recipe ideas using LSF products can be found here.

Organic Prebiotic Daily Greens is available for purchase on LairdSuperfood.com and Amazon for a suggested retail price of $69 for a 14.8 oz bag, providing a 30-day supply, and $39 for a 15-day supply of single-serve packets.

For more information about new products, follow @LairdSuperfood on Instagram, @LairdSuperfood on TikTok, and visit LairdSuperfood.com.

About Laird Superfood®

Laird Superfood® is a minimally processed food brand dedicated to fueling active lifestyles with superfood products that support energy, endurance, and overall well-being. Co-founded by world-renowned big wave surfer Laird Hamilton in 2015 and selling its first products in 2016, the brand was born from his personal mission to find a better morning routine that could improve and sustain his performance while out catching waves. Alongside his Co-Founder, wife, former professional beach volleyball legend, bestselling author and fitness icon Gabby Reece, the brand has expanded from superfood creamers to offer instant lattes, coffees, bars, prebiotic daily greens, and more. Laird Superfood is committed to offering simple ingredients and minimally processed foods that can help fuel people from sunrise to sunset.

https://lairdsuperfood.com/

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SOURCE Laird Superfood