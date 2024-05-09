LAIRD SUPERFOOD INTRODUCES PROTEIN CREAMER FOR COFFEE

Laird Superfood Protein Creamer launches as the first plant-based coffee creamer with only real food ingredients. Post this

Laird Superfood Protein Creamer is a way to consume protein during any coffee break — important because the body doesn't store amino acids (Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health), and they need to be ingested at multiple times throughout the day. An excellent source of protein, the new product is also ideal for people following the trending 30-30-30 rule which focuses on early morning exercise and protein intake for weight loss.

"Laird Superfood is excited to be the first-to-market with a plant-based protein coffee creamer that's made from only clean ingredients that consumers can recognize by name," said Jason Vieth, CEO of Laird Superfood. "After years of development, we are proud to be launching a Protein Creamer that is smooth, creamy and delicious. And with 12 grams of protein in every serving, our new Protein Creamer introduces an entirely new wellness benefit into our coffee portfolio."

Laird Superfood Co-Founder Gabby Reece says busy women like herself may find the new coffee creamer supports their active lifestyles by offering a simple step to sustain momentum throughout mornings and long afternoons. It's also a good source of zinc, manganese, copper, phosphorus, iron, calcium, and magnesium.

Founded by big-wave surf pioneer Laird Hamilton as he set out to find a better morning routine to improve and sustain performance while out catching waves, and his wife, former professional beach volleyball icon, best-selling author, and fitness expert Gabby Reece, Laird Superfood offers a range of products that fuel, energize, and improve performance.

Launching in the brand's most popular flavor, Laird Superfood Protein Creamer Sweet & Creamy is available for $20 at LairdSuperfood.com, and on Amazon at a later date. For more information about new products, follow @LairdSuperfood on Instagram and @LairdSuperfood on TikTok.

