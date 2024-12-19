Laird Superfood® Launches Maca Instant Latte for Enhanced Energy and Vitality

Maca is becoming more popular but hasn't yet been incorporated into many mainstream and easy-to-use products. Post this

As people are looking for ways to increase their daily stamina, the Laird Superfood Maca Instant Latte incorporates functional mushrooms to deliver sustained energy without a crash. Maca root has been cultivated for over 2,000 years and touted for its health benefits. Historically, the ingredient was highly prized in Peru, used by Incan soldiers before battle to increase strength and physical performance.

"At Laird Superfood we are continually innovating with new ingredients that help enhance daily rituals – like a morning cup of coffee," said Jason Vieth, CEO of Laird Superfood. "Maca is becoming more popular but hasn't yet been incorporated into many mainstream and easy-to-use products. Our Maca Instant Latte is a delicious and nutritious way for consumers to restore their vitality every day."

Laird Superfood Maca Instant Latte is available for $19 at LairdSuperfood.com and will be available on Amazon.com at a later date. For more information about new products, follow @LairdSuperfood on Instagram and @LairdSuperfood on TikTok.

ABOUT LAIRD SUPERFOOD

Laird Superfood is a clean plant-based food brand that offers superfood products to help fuel, energize, and improve performance. The company was founded in 2015 by leading big wave surfer Laird Hamilton who set out to find a better morning routine to improve and sustain performance while out catching waves. He created superfood creamers with a blend of plant-based fats and other real-food ingredients that not only sustain his energy, but also taste great in his morning coffee. Alongside his wife, former professional beach volleyball icon, best-selling author and fitness expert, Gabby Reece, the brand has expanded to instant lattes, coffees, bars, and prebiotic daily greens. Laird Superfood is based on the idea that people deserve simple ingredients and minimally processed foods that can help fuel you from sunrise to sunset.

