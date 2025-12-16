Laird Superfood® Updates Popular Liquid Creamer Line with USDA Certified Organic Ingredients, Introduces Caramel

The Ultra-Clean Coffee Creamer Now Comes in Packaging Made from Post-Consumer Recycled Materials

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Superfood®, Inc. (NYSE: LSF), a leader in functional coffee, creamers, and superfood products made with simple, minimally processed ingredients, has updated its liquid creamer line to be made of USDA Certified Organic ingredients such as organic coconut milk and organic vanilla extract. Laird Superfood Creamer with Lion's Mane, sold in the refrigerated section of grocery stores nationwide, delivers real-food ingredients and flavor without any unnecessary additives such as the "natural" flavors, seed oils, or artificial sweeteners found in many coffee creamers.

"We believe this is now the cleanest creamer available on the market. It's now an organic formula with adaptogens and MCTs, and we don't add anything artificial – ever," said Jason Vieth, CEO of Laird Superfood. "We're proud of our new liquid creamer, the result of uncompromising nutritional guardrails and a commitment to innovation that really delivers to our customers. They love having adaptogenic benefits in their daily coffee," he said. "Laird Superfood is also easy to find in various aisles of the grocery store, with the liquid creamers in the refrigerated section, helpful for consumers and retailers alike."

Laird Superfood Creamer with Lion's Mane brings a rich creaminess to beverages and the benefits of lion's mane functional mushrooms to the brain. This is the brand's first offering of caramel, which complements the existing flavor lineup of Sweet & Creamy, Vanilla, and Unsweetened to please a broad range of taste palates.

The updated 22-ounce bottle is now made from post-consumer recycled plastic, so it has a smaller environmental footprint compared to virgin plastic.

Laird Superfood Creamer with Lion's Mane is now available in grocery retailers nationwide for an SRP of $6.49. To find a location, visit the store locator and look for Liquid Creamers: https://lairdsuperfood.com/pages/liquid-creamer-store-map.

About Laird Superfood®

Laird Superfood is a minimally processed food brand dedicated to fueling active lifestyles with superfood products that support energy, endurance, and overall well-being. Co-founded by world-renowned big wave surfer Laird Hamilton in 2015 and selling its first products in 2016, the brand was born from his personal mission to find a better morning routine that could improve and sustain his performance while out catching waves. Alongside his Co-founder, wife, former professional beach volleyball legend, bestselling author and fitness icon Gabby Reece, the brand has expanded from superfood creamers to offer instant lattes, coffees, bars, prebiotic daily greens, and more. Laird Superfood is committed to offering simple ingredients and minimally processed foods that can help fuel people from sunrise to sunset.

