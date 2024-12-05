LAITHWAITES WINE AND THE AMERICAN LGBTQ+ MUSEUM ANNOUNCE NEW WINE TO SUPPORT FUTURE PROGRAMMING & EXHIBITIONS

"We are deeply honored by the creation of the Pride Blend and the generous support it brings to the American LGBTQ+ Museum. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to visibility, inclusivity and mutual support within our community," explained Ben Garcia, Executive Director at The American LGBTQ+ Museum.

The American LGBTQ+ Museum is currently preparing a permanent home in New York City. Every bottle of Pride Blend sold will help the museum create spaces that tell, and cherish, LGBTQ+ stories.

"We hope the LGBTQ+ community put this bottle on proud display and put it to good use at a big celebration. We love knowing the donated proceeds will lead to more special experiences, created by the museum itself," remarked Tony Laithwaite, founder of Laithwaites Wine.

Pride Blend is a rich red wine crafted by Annette Bergevin, a talented lesbian winemaker in Washington. To create the label, The American LGBTQ+ Museum held a contest and chose "All That Glitters Is You," a vibrant depiction of the San Diego Pride Parade from internationally collected artist RD Riccoboni.

Pride Blend will be poured at events for the American LGBTQ+ Museum throughout the year and is now available for purchase at www.Laithwaites.com/Pride.

About The American LGBTQ+ Museum

The American LGBTQ+ Museum preserves, investigates and celebrates the dynamic histories and cultures of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, as well as those of the emergent and adjacent identities among our communities. Using exhibitions and programs, the museum seeks to advance LGBTQ+ equality through the lens of social justice movements, envisioning a world in which all people work toward and experience the joy of liberation.

To learn more, visit www.americanlgbtqmuseum.org

About Laithwaites

Laithwaites, the world's leading home delivery wine service, was founded by Tony Laithwaite in 1969. The company champions smaller, family-run wineries and provides high-quality, personalized services for its customers. All orders are accepted and fulfilled by licensed retailers and wineries in your delivery state.

To learn more, visit www.laithwaites.com/Pride

SOURCE Laithwaites Wine