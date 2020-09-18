LAIX Inc. Announces Changes in Board and Committee Composition

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LAIX Inc. ("LAIX" or the "Company") (NYSE: LAIX), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, today announced that Mr. Christopher Ludwig Eisgruber, one of the Company's independent directors, will cease to serve on the Company's board of directors and its committees upon the expiration of his current term ending on September 30, 2020. Upon the effectiveness of Mr. Eisgruber's departure, Ms. Min (Jenny) Zhang will be appointed as a member of the compensation committee and the chairperson of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the board of directors of the Company, replacing Mr. Christopher Ludwig Eisgruber. In addition, Dr. Li-Lan Cheng was re-elected to serve another two-year term as an independent director of the Company, effective September 30, 2020.

