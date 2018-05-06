NEW YORK, May 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion and jewelry come together at the luxury retailer Lajerrio. The company is world-renowned for offering the latest in trendy jewelry while competitively pricing their products well below their competition. The company is able to keep their prices low by designing and manufacturing their products in-house and shipping directly to the consumer. This combination of reasonable pricing and the desire to produce high-quality products has led to Lajerrio becoming one of the most respected and sought-after brands for all things jewelry. The company is always looking to provide consumers more benefits for shopping with them and often does this through sales. For the month of May, Lajerrio is running its annual Mother's Day sale with the promotion running from May 13 to May 22.

Lajerrio Starts Its Mother's Day Campaign of 2018

Choosing the right gift for a mother or just a special woman can be difficult. Lajerrio has spent the last several months ramping up its product line to include the perfect Mother's Day gifts. Products featured in the upcoming Mother's Day sale are crafted around the latest fashion trends and use industry leading material. Consumers can rest assured that they will be getting their money's worthwhile making the recipient of the gift very happy. As a thank you for choosing to shop at Lajerrio, the company will be providing those who shop during the Mother's Day sale a free secret gift.

Lajerrio offers a wide array of jewelry and fashion products. For those looking for gifts for their mother, the company sells ring sets that include classic, halo, 3 stone, and vintage deco rings. The company also offers a huge selection of rings for spouses and significant others. This includes engagement rings, wedding rings, and promise rings. Accessories and other mother's gift such as bracelets and shoes are also sold at Lajerrio. With Mother's Day approaching Lajerrio has even set up a gift section to include the latest and hottest items that a mom would want.

When it comes to premium jewelry at affordable prices Lajerrio is the go-to retailer. With its upcoming Mother's Day sale new and old customers are encouraged to see the quality for themselves. Customers who are still unsure or need assistance when ordering are encouraged to get in touch with Lajerrio through their online chat or by sending a support ticket. The company also provides unboxings of its products via its YouTube channel, customers can get a real idea of what shipped products will look like. The company prides itself on providing customers impeccable service and will not be satisfied until the customer opens the box and is totally happy with their purchase!

For more Discount Coupons information, please visit https://www.lajerrio.com or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdfe2ZhOYRUtA8F_82uE4Cw. For questions, Email: service@lajerrio.com.

