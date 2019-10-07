Lake Austin Spa Resort Recognized With Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 Readers' Choice Award

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as "the best of the best of travel." The full list of winners can be found here.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Condé Nast Traveler and its readers as one of the top ten wellness resorts for more than ten years in a row," said Mike McAdams, co-owner of the 40-room lakefront retreat. "When Billy Rucks and I purchased this property in 1997, we knew it had potential to be best in class and we are so humbled that our guests also feel the same. We are proud and so thankful to our staff and guests for this great achievement."

The 2019 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca. #RCA2019

Nestled along the shores of scenic Lake Austin in the beautiful Texas Hill Country, Lake Austin Spa Resort offers guests the sanctuary of a world-class spa and the warmth of a best friend's lake house.

Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers.

