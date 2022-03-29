Lake Butler, Florida Named #1 Best City in America for Outdoor Living, According to a 2022 Nationwide Study

OAK PARK, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100: Best Cities for Outdoor Living.

Dwellics analyzed data on over 50,000 U.S. cities to compile the report. Among the ranking factors are the numbers of parks, fields, playgrounds, hiking trails, and other public outdoor spaces; numbers of trees and amount of open space; climate, including temperature, humidity, windiness, and cloudiness; air and water quality; and risk of natural disaster.

In the report, Florida beats all other states in the nation, grabbing both the number one spot and thirty-three of the rankings altogether. The best cities in Florida for outdoor living:

Lake Butler, Florida (#1)

(#1) Oviedo, Florida (#6)

(#6) Nocatee, Florida (#9)

(#9) Winter Garden, Florida (#11)

(#11) Winter Springs, Florida (#13)

While none of Florida's top-performing communities are coastal, they share proximity to lakes and other bodies of water, and an abundance of nearby parks and trails, highlighting the fact that the Sunshine State has more to offer those seeking an outdoor lifestyle than in its iconic beaches.

A recent report from Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, reveals that as many as twenty-three million Americans are planning to move in 2022. For many of these people, the increased availability of remote work leads to a drive to relocate to areas with greater access to outdoors and outdoor activities. In addition, according to a study by the Outdoor Foundation, more Americans than ever are participating in outdoor activities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

