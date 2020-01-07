Lake Center Christian School to Celebrate School Choice with Open House

HARTVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Center Christian School (LCCS) invites students and families to its Community Open House on Thursday, Jan. 23.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will provide families with information, campus tours, and an opportunity to connect with LCCS staff. The open house will begin at 5:00 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m. The school will offer a free gift to every prospective family.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We look forward to talking to our school community and prospective families about what makes us equipped to thrive, and how vital it is for families to find the right school fit for them," said Kim Beavers, director of marketing at LCCS. "Join us and learn about LCCS!"

Lake Center Christian School serves more than 675 students in grades pre-K-12. The school's core values include: a Biblical worldview, service to Christ, diversity, Christian character, and academic excellence. In 2019, Lake Center Christian School's 35 graduates received $1.75 million in scholarships.

For more information, contact Kim Beavers at kbeavers@lccs.com or (330) 877-2049 or visit the Community Open House webpage at www.lccs.com/openhouse.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently- planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

