Lake Centre for Rehab Restores Network Status with Blue Cross Blue Shield Florida

THE VILLAGES, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Centre for Rehab (LCR), Florida's most highly regarded providers of musculoskeletal, physical, occupational, and speech therapy services, is pleased to announce that after months of diligent negotiations, an agreement has been reached with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida (BCBS). Effective September 1, 2024, LCR will again be an in-network provider for BCBS Medicare Advantage plans, restoring access to high-quality musculoskeletal, physical, occupational, and speech therapy services for thousands of patients covered under these plans.

"We are very pleased to have reached an agreement that enables us to continue delivering the high-quality care our patients have come to expect and deserve," said Randy Wiemer, PT, DPT, Vice President of Clinical Operations for Lake Centre for Rehab. "This outcome reflects our dedication to our patients' health and the importance of accessible, top-tier healthcare."

LCR has been recognized as Florida's top-rated physical therapy provider for multiple years; however, BCBS's low reimbursement rates have forced LCR to opt out as a network provider to maintain uncompromised standards in delivering high-quality and affordable patient care.

"We remain committed to ensuring our patients can access the best possible care, regardless of their insurance provider," said Wiemer. "Our goal is for Blue Cross Blue Shield to continue to enhance its reimbursement rates, allowing us to provide essential care to our patients."

This new multi-year agreement ensures that BCBS members with employer-sponsored, individual commercial plans, and Medicare Advantage can once again access the comprehensive physical therapy services offered by The Villages' largest provider. Restoring in-network status will reduce patients' financial burden and ensure continuous care.

"Throughout the negotiation, our priority was securing terms that benefit both our patients and our practice," said Wiemer. "We look forward to continuing our mission of providing exceptional care without compromise."

LCR believes in the power of choice for patients and the right to access the care they need when they need it, ensuring patient access as a top priority.

Lake Centre for Rehab (LCR) is a Florida-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, LCR positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit golcr.com, or find them on Facebook at @lakecentreforrehab.

