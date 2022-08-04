Lake City Bank Selects Black Knight Empower LOS and Originations Solutions Suite to Automate Workflow and Improve Loan Officer, Borrower Experience

Lake City Bank has selected the cloud-based Empower loan origination system (LOS) from Black Knight to better support its growth and automate its loan processing workflow

Black Knight's wide-ranging solutions suite will allow Lake City Bank to streamline its business and focus on enhancing the borrower experience

Empower is an all-in-one, industry-leading LOS that helps drive efficiency, cut costs, reduce risk and increase customer satisfaction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) announced that Lake City Bank, the largest bank 100 percent invested in Indiana with 52 locations across northern and central Indiana, has selected the Empower loan origination system (LOS) and integrated solutions to help close more loans, further drive its growth and reduce costs.

"At Lake City Bank, we leverage next-generation technology to ensure that our client engagement is personalized and seamless, and enables us to use these new tools to maintain our great service levels more efficiently while we provide an improved customer experience," said Kirtus Murray, Senior Vice President and Retail Lending Manager at Lake City Bank. "With Empower streamlining our workflow and automating many of the tasks that our loan officers have previously done manually, we will be able to improve our customer support and deliver advanced digital capabilities."

Lake City Bank also selected the following solutions, which integrate seamlessly with Empower, to provide a true end-to-end loan experience: actionable intelligence for regulatory assistance; machine-learning technology for automated, lights-out document classification and indexing; the industry-leading Optimal Blue product and pricing engine; document and fee services; a property tax solution; a digital, fulfillment-based closing solution; powerful web APIs; and a digital point-of-sale solution that enhances the mortgage application process for both borrowers and loan officers.

Empower is an industry-leading LOS that delivers advanced functionality and automation to increase efficiency, drive down operational costs, and improve the homebuying experience for customers. This scalable, digital platform supports retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels all on a single system to support virtually any size lender.

"We look forward to providing enhanced technology to support Lake City Bank's highly personalized, customer-driven community banking," said Rich Gagliano, president, Black Knight Origination Technologies. "Using Empower and its integrated solutions, Lake City Bank will be able to focus on what they do best: delivering the best in banking solutions in the Indiana communities they serve."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

About Lake City Bank

Lake City Bank, a $6.3 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the seventh largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 52 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit lakecitybank.com.

