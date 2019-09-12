Lake Country Capital (LC2) Announces Close of its Debut Fund at $182 Million

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Country Capital (LC2), a debt and equity investment firm, today announced the final closing of its inaugural fund, Lake Country Capital SBIC, LP, with over $182 million in commitments. The firm, which has offices in Minneapolis and Los Angeles, is focused on debt and minority equity investments to US businesses in the lower middle-market.

The firm's founding members are Chris Daniel, Ann Ferreira, Gregory Larson and Andrew Leonard, all of whom have over 25-years of investment experience within the firm's target market.

Partner Ann Ferreira commented, "We had a terrific result, closing 50% above our initial goal. We are grateful for the support we have received from our investors, many of whom represent long-standing relationships that we have held over our careers."

Fund participants are institutional investors, banks, multi-family offices and high net worth individuals.

The firm has completed four investments in the services, consumer, and distribution sectors, in both sponsored and owner-led transactions, since formally commencing operations four months ago. The investments represent the range of flexible capital provided by the fund, including senior and subordinated debt as well as minority equity.

"With our West Coast and Midwest offices in full operation, and a growing portfolio, we're now looking forward to the new relationships that we will develop with management teams, business owners and sponsors as we collaborate on companies' strategic growth initiatives," added Chris Daniel, partner. "We're proud to be a trusted capital partner in the lower middle-market."

About LC2

LC2 is a debt and equity investment firm providing transitional and growth capital to US lower middle-market companies. The firm targets businesses with over $2 million in EBITDA across a variety of industries, including the manufacturing, business services, consumer-related and medical/healthcare sectors. LC2, which has offices in Minneapolis and Los Angeles, works in partnership with management teams, business owners and private equity firms to finance growth initiatives, recapitalizations and ownership transitions. For more information, please visit www.lakecountrycapital.com.

