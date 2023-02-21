LAKE ERIE GOLF CARS WINS AWARD

Lake Erie Golf Cars is E-Z-GO's Golf Car Distributor of the Year for 2022

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Erie Golf Cars is proud to announce that they have been awarded E-Z-GO's Distributor of the Year award for 2022. This achievement reflects Lake Erie Golf Cars' sales and leasing of fleets of golf cars to golf courses in Ohio.

"This is a reflection on our strong organization, professional staff along with the industry's leading fleet and consumer vehicle offerings" says company president Frank Cisterino.

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Distributor of the Year 2017

New Canfield Golf Car Retail store 2022

Leading golf car supplier to Ohio's top 25 Clubs

National leader in lithium golf car and PACE GPS placement

To learn more about the Distributor of the Year award, visit lakeeriegolfcars.com/blog

About Lake Erie Golf Cars: Lake Erie Golf Cars is a distributor of the E-Z-GO brand of golf cars and utility vehicles in Ohio. They supply fleets of golf cars to golf courses throughout the state. There are two locations, Warrensville Heights, and Canfield, that offer retail golf cars for consumers. These are new and used golf cars that are lifted, painted, and custom sound systems. Both locations include showrooms that are open to the public with daily hours.

SOURCE Lake Erie Golf Cars