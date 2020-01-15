Lake Erie Preparatory School to Host Community Celebration for School Choice Week

CLEVELAND, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, parents, and community members will celebrate student successes and rally for school choice at a pep rally at Lake Erie Preparatory School on Friday, Jan. 31.

The community celebration will take place 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the school and will include remarks by Principal Denecia Dillard.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"January is a time for schools and parents to focus on enrollment for the next year," said Denecia Dillard, Principal at Lake Erie Preparatory School. "We're excited to highlight our student successes and showcase our school to the local community."

Lake Erie Preparatory School is a K-8 community school that has served Cleveland students since 2012. The school seeks to form leaders and lifelong learners who are prepared to graduate from a four-year college or university.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

