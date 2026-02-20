Lake Forest Regenesis Launches Noninvasive Technology for Body Shaping, Muscle Recovery and Reducing Incontinence

The Clinic Will Host Launch Parties February 25 and April 8 to Showcase Emsculpt Neo and Emsella

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Forest Regenesis, a North Shore-based medical clinic offering a holistic approach to health care, is launching Emsculpt NEO, a noninvasive state-of-the-art device designed to build muscle, support recovery from injury or surgery and burn fat.

The clinic combines personalized functional medicine with advanced therapies to support whole-body wellness through an individualized, patient-centered model focused on identifying and treating the root causes of symptoms.

"Emsculpt NEO uses heat and muscle activation to improve metabolic health, mobility and overall health," says Allana Bush, nurse practitioner and Lake Forest Regenesis founder. "Many adults lose muscle mass in their 30s and 40s – which accelerates with age, stress and sedentary lifestyles. This makes it harder to maintain a healthy weight, support joint health, and stay active. This noninvasive, no-downtime technology can rebuild strength and improve muscular endurance."

Emsculpt NEO is designed to burn up to 30% fat and build up to 25% muscle in hard-to-treat areas such as the abdomen, buttocks, arms and thighs. When it's used on the abdomen for example, it's the equivalent of doing 20,000 sit-ups. It's also used for injury recovery – helping to reduce pain and restore function.

As part of its affordable concierge model, Lake Forest Regenesis offers a range of services, including weight loss treatments, women's health treatments, bioidentical hormone replacement, peptide therapies and IV therapies.

The clinic also offers the EMSELLA chair, a noninvasive treatment that reduces incontinence. The device uses muscle activation to strengthen the pelvic floor while patients sit fully clothed on the chair for 28-minute sessions — the equivalent of 11,000 Kegel exercises. The procedure has a 98% patient satisfaction rate for restoring bladder function.

Lake Forest Regenesis will host two complimentary launch parties to introduce its new offerings. The first event is scheduled for Feb. 25 from noon to 6 p.m., with demo sessions at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., at 1025 W. Everett Road, Suite 2, Lake Forest. A second event will be held April 8, from noon to 6 p.m. Guests will experience demonstrations of the new technologies and enjoy refreshments, raffle prizes and special pricing. To RSVP, call 224-436-8006, or email: [email protected] .

For more information: lakeforestregenesis.com.

