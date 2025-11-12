Lake George RV Park Named Best Overall and Best Pet-Friendly Campground in New York

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating nearly six decades of Adirondack hospitality, Lake George RV Park has been voted Best Overall Campground and Best Pet-Friendly Campground in the inaugural Best of Camp New York Awards. The camper-voted honors spotlight the park's legacy of family-focused fun and innovative outdoor amenities that continue to set the standard for resort-style camping in the Northeast.

Discover Why Lake George RV Park Is NY's Favorite Family RV Resort Aerial view of Lake George RV Park and Cascade Cove Water Park - Caption: Lake George RV Park's Cascade Cove offers resort-style fun at the gateway to the Adirondacks. Guests and dogs enjoying Charlie's Bark Park - Caption: Charlie's Bark Park, a two-acre off-leash recreation area, helped earn the park's "Best Pet-Friendly Campground" honor.

Hosted by Camp New York and the Campground Owners of New York (CONY), the new statewide awards celebrate independently owned and operated parks that exemplify excellence in outdoor hospitality. Thousands of campers cast their votes throughout the 2025 season, nominating their favorite destinations in multiple categories.

"Receiving both the Best Overall and Best Pet-Friendly awards is incredibly meaningful," said David King, President & CEO of Lake George RV Park. "It reflects our community of campers, staff, and families who've shaped this park for nearly 60 years—and inspires us to keep raising the bar for outdoor hospitality as we head into our 60th Anniversary Season in 2026."

A Resort-Style Escape in the at the Gateway to the Adirondacks

Nestled at the base of French Mountain, Lake George RV Park offers a 120-acre resort experience blending the best of Adirondack adventure with upscale amenities. Guests enjoy:

Cascade Cove Water Park — heated pool, spa, and interactive splash pad

Charlie's Bark Park — two-acre, off-leash dog recreation area with agility course and pet-wash station

French Mountain Playhouse — live entertainment, family shows, and movies

Complimentary Trolley Service — convenient transportation to Lake George Village, local attractions, and shopping

With more than 400 full-hookup RV sites and luxury cabins, the park is a perennial favorite among families and travelers seeking comfort, recreation, and connection to nature. Continuous upgrades and sustainability initiatives ensure Lake George RV Park remains a leader in outdoor hospitality for generations to come.

Looking Ahead: The 60th Anniversary Season

In 2026, Lake George RV Park will celebrate its 60th Anniversary Season with a lineup of special events, concerts, and family-friendly programming honoring its history and community of loyal guests.

Travelers can explore upcoming events and book stays at www.LakeGeorgeRVPark.com or follow along on social media: Facebook:@LGRVPark | Instagram:@lakegeorgervpark | X:@LGRVPark

