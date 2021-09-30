Lake Jeanette Urgent Care Joins Cary Medical Management to Renew Focus on High-Quality Primary Care

CARY, N.C., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Jeanette Urgent Care (LJUC), a full-service family practice and local urgent care located in Greensboro has joined Generation Family Practices (GFP), and becomes the fourth clinic under Cary Medical Management (CMM). CMM's focus on value-based care will transition LJUC to focus more on primary care services to deliver on CMM's mission to drive better quality of care to the communities it services. LJUC is the first clinic in the Triad area to join CMM.

"Our team created a practice that we believed in and one we would choose for our own family members," says Kim Millsaps, former owner, and who will remain at LJUC as a nurse practitioner. "With this change, we can continue to deliver on that belief. We are committed to improving the health of our patients and our community. This change will allow us to focus more on primary care."

LJUC opened its practice in 2006 and has nearly a dozen rooms to provide care. The practice serves a large population of Medicare and commercial clients that will join the CMM network to better leverage the quality metrics support that CMM brings to the table. CMM also will deliver technology and administrative services to LJUC, ensuring the urgent care center consistently provides high-value patient care at the best cost for its customers.

Day-to-day operations at LJUC and most of its staff will remain the same. In the coming months, they will implement new appointment scheduling and a slight rebranding, but patients should not notice any major changes when they come to LJUC for care.

"Primary care providers are essential to healthcare. For patients, they provide the foundation for preventive health measures. For providers, these preventive services reduce the overall cost of care for patients, and ultimately the entire healthcare system," said Clifford Tse, Vice President of Acquisitions at CMM. "By joining CMM, we now can add new health-tech solutions to LJUC and provide better patient outcomes and a lower total cost of care."

A recent JAMA study found adults with primary care providers were more likely to receive high-value care like colorectal cancer screening and mammography, and fill their medical prescriptions. Despite their necessity, many primary care practices are facing extreme financial pressure, not only from COVID and its downstream impacts to patients' health and care, but also from changes to healthcare reimbursement structures.

CMM is relentlessly focused on delivering better patient outcomes and significant shared savings to community-based primary care clinics in North Carolina. The organization was formed by physicians, a successful healthcare IT entrepreneur, and a private equity partner. CMM started to manage Cary-based Generations Family Practice (GFP) in September 2019, Rocky Mount Family Medical Center (RMFMC) in March and RSI Medical (RSI) in April 2021.

CMM has been building a comprehensive primary care model that combines clinical expertise and technology to reduce the total cost of care while providing better care outcomes to patients. It currently has expansion plans underway throughout North Carolina, in addition to Wake, Nash and Guilford Counties.

Established in 2019, Cary Medical Management was created by a group of experienced clinic operators, physicians, and executives of leading healthcare technology companies with a vision to drive home the "trillion-dollar transformation to value-based-care" promised by the Affordable Care Act. CMM's role is to leverage their wealth of healthcare experience and strong financial backing to ensure their portfolio clinics succeed in the new era of healthcare quality and value. https://carymso.com/

