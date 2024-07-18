Lake Lawn Resort Announces the Unveiling of a Multi-Million Dollar Renovation Project

Following nearly a year-long transformation, Lake Lawn Resort presents an exciting new era with upscale guestroom accommodations and a selection of onsite luxury home rentals.

DELAVAN LAKE, Wis., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Lake Lawn Resort, the award-winning lakeside destination nestled along the picturesque shores of Delavan Lake, announced the reopening of their upgraded guest room accommodations after a multi-million-dollar renovation throughout the resort's lodges. Lake Lawn Resort holds a longstanding tradition of Midwest hospitality since its establishment in 1878, boasting a rich history and cultural significance. Guests can now enjoy that history with over 150,000 sq. feet of resort updates, including newly renovated guestrooms, enhanced amenities, modernized technology, revitalized public spaces, and many other upscale improvements.

Lake Lawn Resort Harbor Club House

The new lake house-themed accommodations provide a serene lakeside getaway with upscale, timeless interiors, and upgraded amenities providing a refreshed and more comfortable stay. Each guestroom, with new modern furniture and decor, features a palette of navy, creams, and whites, expertly blended with light natural wood tones to offer a refreshed and airy atmosphere. Each room is customized with outlets and USB ports encased in the lighting, 55" wall-mounted smart televisions, and a comfortable workspace boasting a live edge desk. Inspired by Delavan Lake itself, all enhancements capture the lake's natural beauty and light, blending modern comforts with the beautiful lakeside setting. These 222 newly refreshed rooms accompany the resort's 48 coastal inspired guestrooms at the Lakewood Building, and a new selection of luxury rental homes at the onsite Harbor Club community.

"At Lake Lawn Resort, we have been, and continue to be, dedicated to crafting unforgettable guest experiences. This renovation blends lakeside activities with refined amenities, setting a new standard in hospitality," says Dave Sekeres, Chief Operations Officer of Delavan Lake Lawn Management. "Our team worked tirelessly to create a relaxing oasis that will linger in the hearts and minds of our guests."

Lake Lawn Resort has meticulously designed every detail to elevate all aspects of the guest's stay, ensuring that getaways, business trips, and special occasions are truly unforgettable. Accompanied by stunning views of Delavan Lake, every detail has been thoughtfully curated to provide guests with a seamless blend of comfort and sophistication.

For more information or to book your stay, visit www.lakelawnresort.com.

About Lake Lawn Resort

Lake Lawn Resort is nestled along two miles of Delavan Lake's shoreline, and is the ultimate year-round destination for leisure travel, meetings, retreats, weddings, and events. Part of the Lake Geneva region, just 90 minutes from Chicago, and a short trip from Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford, Lake Lawn Resort is set on over 250-acres of natural lakeside beauty. Property features include Majestic Oaks Golf Course , an 18-hole lakeside golf course, three on-site restaurants including 1878 on the Lake , 261-slip marina, a 76' tour boat, The Lake Lawn Queen, boat and water sports rentals, three pools, a gift shop, fitness center, Calladora Spa, and 32,000 square feet of adaptable and flexible meeting and event space in 22 meeting rooms with outdoor space, along with 222 newly renovated lake house themed rooms, a separate guest room building with 48 coastal inspired rooms, and a selection of onsite luxury home rentals. Guests can visit www.lakelawnresort.com or call 262-728-7950 for more information.

