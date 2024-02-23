Lake Lawn Resort Unveils Phase One of Multi-Million-Dollar Room Renovation, Elevating the Guest Experience to New Heights

The historic Lake Lawn Resort is ecstatic to invite guests into completely transformed accommodations, marking the start of a thrilling new era for this cherished destination.

DELAVAN, Wis., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Lawn Resort, the award-winning lakeside destination nestled along the picturesque shores of Delavan Lake, is thrilled to announce the eagerly anticipated opening of the first phase of its near ten-million-dollar historic room renovation project. Beginning Friday, February 23, guests will be welcomed into transformed accommodations in two of the resort's five main lodge buildings.

Scheduled for completion in early summer, the comprehensive renovation project encompasses the 222 guest rooms and public spaces within the main lodge of Lake Lawn Resort. With a vision to immerse guests in the tranquil beauty of the lake, the design focuses on incorporating the essence of the lake into every aspect of the guest experience. From revitalized interiors to thoughtful details that capture the ambiance of lakeside living, every element has been carefully curated to craft an unforgettable retreat.

"We are excited to announce the anticipated unveiling of the first phase of our extensive room renovation project," exclaimed Lynn Ketterhagen, the General Manager of Lake Lawn Resort, who is leading the renovation project in her inaugural year as General Manager at the resort. "This momentous occasion signifies a major milestone in our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional experiences for our guests. Each meticulously designed room exudes the captivating charm and serene ambiance of lakeside living, and we cannot contain our excitement as we extend a warm invitation to visitors to rediscover the breathtaking beauty of Delavan Lake at Lake Lawn Resort."

Dave Sekeres, the Chief Operating Officer of Delavan Lake Lawn Management, is thrilled with the success of the first phase. "The completion of this phase marks a exemplifies the resort's ongoing commitment to excellence and ensures that Lake Lawn remains a premier destination for leisure and business travelers alike for years to come."

Guests who stay at Lake Lawn Resort will be treated to more than just beautifully renovated accommodations. They will also have the privilege of indulging in a wide range of industry leading amenities. From the opportunity to play lakeside golf at Majestic Oaks, to the chance to unwind with a rejuvenating experience at Calladora Spa, and the abundance of seasonal recreational activities like water sports and hiking, there is something to cater to every type of traveler. Moreover, the resort's diverse dining options, including the signature 1878 on the Lake restaurant, are sure to delight the taste buds, offering culinary experiences that celebrate the unique flavors of the Midwest.

For more information or to book a stay, visit www.lakelawnresort.com.

About Lake Lawn Resort

Lake Lawn Resort occupies two miles of Delavan Lake's shoreline, and is the ultimate year-round destination for leisure travel, meetings, retreats, weddings, and events. Part of the Lake Geneva region, just 90 minutes from Chicago, and a short trip from Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford, Lake Lawn Resort is set on over 250-acres of natural lakeside beauty. Property features include Majestic Oaks Golf Course , an 18-hole lakeside golf course, on-site restaurants such as 1878 on the lake , 261-slip full-service marina , a 76' tour boat, The Lake Lawn Queen , boat and water sports rentals, three pools , a retail outlet, fitness center, Calladora Spa , and 32,000 square feet of adaptable and flexible meeting and event space in 22 meeting rooms with outdoor space, along with 271 spacious, well-appointed guest rooms . Guests can visit www.lakelawnresort.com or call 262-728-7950 for more information

