Lake Lawn Resort Welcomes Two New Executive Directors to Leadership Team

Lake Lawn Resort brings onboard exciting new talent to continue to elevate the guest experience

DELAVAN LAKE, Wis., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Lawn Resort, the award-winning lakeside destination nestled along the picturesque shores of Delavan Lake, is thrilled to announce the newest additions to their leadership team. Gianny Darias has joined as the Executive Director of Food and Beverage and Stephanie Van Assche as the Executive Director of Human Resources. With their combined years of experience and proven track records of success, Lake Lawn Resort is primed for continued growth and success under their fresh perspective and direction. Both Darias and Van Assche possess a wealth of knowledge and expertise that they will utilize in their new roles to elevate the newly renovated resort and enhance the guest experience to new levels.

Gianny Darias (Left) and Stephanie Van Assche

Darias, an industry veteran with more than two decades of hospitality experience, now oversees all aspects of the resort's culinary operations. Darias will manage the resort's day-to-day functions for the food and beverage division, managing all banquets and on-site restaurants which include 1878 on the Lake, The Lookout Bar & Eatery, Clubhouse Bar and Grill, and the Isle of Capri. Darias brings a vast array of experience to Lake Lawn Resort, having held prestigious roles at world-class properties such as Casa de Campo Golf Resort in the Dominican Republic, Lodge Kohler, and most recently EOS Hospitality, where he served as the Regional Director of Food and Beverage for the Florida Keys portfolio.

"I am honored to join the amazing team at Lake Lawn Resort and elevate our guests' dining experiences," said Darias. "My goal is to build on the resort's success and create memorable culinary moments that keep guests coming back. I look forward to maintaining our reputation as the top choice for travelers seeking exceptional service and experiences."

Van Assche brings over ten years of human resources experience to Lake Lawn Resort, having worked with a variety of organizations, including large corporations, small non-profits and startups. This diverse background has given her a valuable insight into the different dynamics and opportunities present in various types of businesses. In her new role at Lake Lawn Resort, Van Assche will oversee all aspects of hiring and employee engagement to establish the resort as the premier destination for launching a hospitality career.

"The strength of a company lies in its people, and I am thrilled to join Lake Lawn Resort as the new Executive Director of Human Resources to nurture and support our most valuable asset—our team members," says Van Assche. "I aim to transform Lake Lawn Resort into the ultimate destination for those looking to kickstart a career in hospitality. By fostering a sense of camaraderie and unity among our team members, my goal is to create a stronger, more cohesive workforce."

With the addition of Gianny Darias and Stephanie Van Assche to the leadership team at Lake Lawn Resort, the future looks bright for this beloved and recently renovated lakeside destination. Their breadth of experience and dedication to providing top-notch service and experiences will undoubtedly propel the resort to even greater success. As Lake Lawn Resort continues to evolve and grow, guests can look forward to exceptional culinary offerings and a supportive, engaging work environment for its team members. The resort is excited to welcome Darias and Van Assche and eager to see all the wonderful things they will bring to the table.

Contact: Alexa Dargis

630.248.0434

[email protected]

SOURCE Lake Lawn Resort