Lake Michigan Hills Partners With DigiKerma To Become The First Carbon Neutral Golf Club In The United States

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Michigan Hills Golf Club has become the first carbon neutral golf club in the United States after purchasing CCUS offset credits from DigiKerma. The course has offset all CO2 emissions associated with every round played in 2022.

Lake Michigan Hills chose to offset its emissions using DigiKerma's Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS)-derived carbon offset credits, which trade on the company's CarbonKerma marketplace.

"We think sport can play an important role in a low carbon future. We explored a lot of options to offset our course's footprint," a spokesperson said, "But we found the quality of most offset credits to be difficult to ascertain. CarbonKerma credits carry a price premium, but we wanted to offset each golf round played. The ability to break down each tonne of emissions into fractions in a traceable manner allows us to spread the cost of offsetting. The price was worth it, knowing that all their credits, based on Carbon Capture and Storage, are precisely measured and overseen by strict EPA regulations."

The groundbreaking transaction is set to create a pathway for sporting and entertainment events around the world to help accelerate the deployment of CCUS, a technology that is vital for achieving the Paris Climate Accord targets.

Ahead of his company's presentation at the ADIPEC 2023 conference in Abu Dhabi, DigiKerma Founder and CEO Irfan Ali noted:

"CarbonKerma's unique CCUS-based offset marketplace brings an unprecedented level of measurability and transparency to voluntary carbon offsets, which we hope will restore confidence in markets that have been plagued by low quality and a lack of trust."

He added that, "This decision by Lake Michigan Hills demonstrates their confidence in the integrity of our credits and they are to be applauded for their pioneering spirit. Hopefully, this sets an example for other sporting clubs and events that offsetting properly–through high-quality credits–can play a significant role in achieving our Paris targets."

The club joins Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club as only the second golf club in the world to offer carbon neutral golfing. The move represents a significant milestone for DigiKerma, a blockchain-based carbon offset marketplace that is gaining a strong reputation for carbon offset integrity among a number of sectors with hard-to-abate emissions.

About Lake Michigan Hills Golf Club: Established over 40 years ago, Lake Michigan Hills Golf Club is the top-rated public golf course in southwest Michigan. Located in the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph area, golfing greats to have played the course include Payne Stewart, Kenny Perry, and Adam Scott.

About DigiKerma: DigiKerma Inc. is a Virginia-based company that operates the carbon credit trading platform CarbonKerma. DigiKerma is committed to providing scalable offsetting solutions to sectors with hard-to-abate emissions, and helping fund the cost of implementing Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage facilities to contribute to the rapid decarbonization of industry. 

