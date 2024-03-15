Lake Norman Plumber on Call's Membership in the PHCC Demonstrates the Company's Commitment to Professionalism and Excellence in Their Work

MOORESVILLE, N.C. , March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Owner of Lake Norman Plumber on Call in Mooresville, North Carolina, Matthew McCafferty strives to do everything he can to ensure that his company is providing top-quality service to his valued customers, all while upholding industry standards.

One of the many ways McCafferty and his team are meeting these important goals is by being a member of the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association (PHCC).

"We joined PHCC at least five years ago, and are proud to be part of an organization that shares our values," McCafferty said, adding that the PHCC is a national association that represents the interests of plumbing, heating, and cooling contractors.

To learn more about how being a member of the PHCC is beneficial to Lake Norman Plumber on Call and their customers, please visit https://lakenormanplumberoncall.com/lake-norman-plumber-on-call-is-a-long-standing-member-of-the-plumbing-heating-cooling-contractors-association/ .

As McCafferty noted, by joining the PHCC, Lake Norman Plumber On Call has gained access to a wide range of resources and tools that can help improve and grow the business. This includes access to industry training and certification programs, as well as networking opportunities with other professionals in the field.

"For our valued customers, this means that we are dedicated to staying up-to-date on the latest industry trends and best practices. This ensures that our technicians are knowledgeable and skilled in providing high-quality plumbing services to homeowners and businesses in the Lake Norman area," he said.

Some of the more common plumbing services calls that Lake Norman Plumber on Call performs in an average day include:

Find and repair plumbing leaks

Install garbage disposal

Repair showers

Install and repair toilets

Install water heater

Repair faucet

Repair garbage disposal

Repair outdoor plumbing systems

Repair pipes and drains

Repair sewer

Repair shower

Repair toilet

Repair water heater

Unclog drain

General plumbing

Membership in the PHCC also demonstrates Lake Norman Plumber On Call's commitment to professionalism and excellence in their work. By aligning themselves with a reputable industry association, McCafferty and his team are showing their customers that they take their business seriously and strive to deliver the best possible service.



"Our many years with the PHCC has definitely been a positive development for both our company and our customers. It signifies our dedication to continuous improvement and our desire to provide top-notch plumbing services to the Lake Norman community," McCafferty said.

"Customers can rest assured that they are in good hands with a company that is part of a respected industry association like the PHCC."

