Lake of the Torches Resort Expands Relationship with Spotlight™

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today, I.C. Intelligence, LLC, dba Spotlight, announced an expanded relationship with Lake of the Torches Resort Casino.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lake of the Torches and Spotlight will license and install the newest version of SpotlightCRM™, v4, extending a nearly ten-year relationship mutually nourished by customer-focused innovation and enhanced performance across all metrics.

Bill Guelcher, CEO at Lake of the Torches Resort Casino said, "We are delighted to extend our relationship with Spotlight. Over the years, we have established strong relationships across both companies, and have consistently achieved our performance goals by integrating Spotlight into our daily business."

Jeff Baldi, Spotlight's CEO, shared, "What an exciting and humbling honor to have a longtime partner reinvest in Spotlight. V4 represents our future and dedication to driving premier customer experiences, through elegant tech."

SpotlightCRM is the industry's only purpose-built CRM designed to support and enforce any gaming resort's CRM and Customer Experience ("CX") strategy, with Real-Time, customizable notifications and integrated in/outbound communications. V4 introduces a streamlined, configurable user interface, enhanced compliance features, for ever-changing AML requirements, native mobile expansion, plus additional attributes designed to drive unmatched Contextual CX.

About Lake of the Torches Resort Casino

Situated on the shores of Pokegama Lake and nestled in Wisconsin's Northwoods, the Lake of the Torches Resort Casino has a feel of a classic Northern retreat and reflects its Ojibwe culture and heritage. The casino has over 800 slot machines, Blackjack tables, Woody's Bar and Grill and the Eagle's Nest Restaurant. The hotel has 101 well-appointed rooms, the Dancing Waters Lounge, and the Woodland Oasis pool area. The 8,500 square-foot Convention Center with the Hall of Nations offers an outstanding venue for entertainment, receptions, trade shows, meetings, presentations, and seminars. It is proudly owned and operated by the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians.

About Spotlight

I.C. Intelligence ("ICI") does business as Spotlight and since 2013, has designed, developed, and marketed the SpotlightCRM™ platform to Casino Resort operators. Spotlight's 'Best in Class' operators enjoy significant gains in efficiency, loyalty, and revenue. Spotlight is the only CRM platform built for the gaming industry, integrating Operational, Analytical, and Strategic CRM methodologies in a single ecosystem with an elegant interface.

ICI has offices in Las Vegas, NV, and Louisiana. For more information about ICI and SpotlightCRM, please visit: https://www.SpotlightCRM.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Jeff Baldi at, 702-521-0317, or [email protected]

SOURCE IC Intelligence LLC