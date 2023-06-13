Lake Regional Health System enters prime vendor agreement with Medline

NORTHFIELD, Ill., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a multi-year prime vendor distribution agreement with Missouri-based Lake Regional Health System. The two organizations began working together in early 2022, when Medline was selected as the system's partner for all surgical procedure trays. After being with a previous vendor for over 20 years, Lake Regional has named Medline the exclusive provider of all medical and surgical supplies for the hospital and its network of physician offices.

"Medline has a strong reputation in the industry for its logistics, supply chain capabilities and product availability," said Matt Mentel, supply chain strategy implementation officer for Lake Regional Health System. "When we switched to Medline for custom procedure trays, they provided seamless customer support and positive operational impact. That experience, combined with their reputation, reinforced that the decision was right for us."

As part of the agreement, Lake Regional Health System will have the ability to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy, and spend by product categories through Medline's advanced analytics platforms. The health system's network of facilities will be serviced from Medline's LEED-certified, state-of-the-art 800,000 sq. ft. St. Peters, Missouri distribution center.

"Efficient and accurate distribution of medical supplies is critical to Lake Regional's operations, particularly due to their unique geographic location. As their partner, our main focus is to provide reliable and superior service to the health system and the communities they serve," said Charles Pavlich, vice president of corporate accounts at Medline. "We are honored to be selected as the prime vendor and look forward to continuing our partnership."

