Lake Resort Developer, Twin Creeks Properties, LLC, Acquires Tennessee National Village Resort Marina

WINCHESTER, Tenn. and LOUDON, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Creeks Properties, LLC , lakeside real estate developer and builder in Middle Tennessee, is proud to announce the recent acquisition of Tennessee National Village Resort Marina, a stunning 1,400-acre gated residential community located on Watts Bar Lake, just 20 minutes outside Knoxville. This affordable, unique property offers lifestyle enthusiasts the best in outdoor leisure, including 3.5 miles of lakefront and marina, 10 miles of trails, homes and homesites featuring ridgetop, golf, waterfront, and wooded views, and a championship golf course.

With Knoxville appearing on the top ten list for inbound moves in 2020 , the demand for a lifestyle community like Tennessee National has never been greater. With four unique seasons, a low cost of living, no state income tax, and a thriving food scene, it's easy to see why people from all over the US want to call East Tennessee home.

Twin Creeks Properties, LLC has already announced plans for a new waterfront restaurant, an upgraded marina and boating amenities, a fleet of rental boats, an expanded clubhouse and lifestyle center, and the continued high-level management and care of Tennessee National Golf Course.

"From the moment we turned onto the stunning 1½ mile entrance into the community, we knew that Tennessee National was a development we couldn't resist! After meeting the staff and some of the residents, we couldn't be more excited," says Jeffrey Kinney, managing partner, Twin Creeks Properties, LLC. "We have already consulted with architects on the new resort amenities and are hard at work surveying the affordable residential home and lot inventory so that we can get the word out about all that Tennessee National has to offer. Big things are coming to East Tennessee."

About Tennessee National

Set in the Knoxville MSA but a world apart, Tennessee National is a premier gated community in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains. Surrounded by nature's beauty, our 1,400-acre resort campus features 3.5 miles of lakefront and marina, 10 miles of walking trails through wooded ridges, open fields, and along the water, and a stunning championship golf course. Affordable homes and homesites are available with world-class lakefront, golf, wooded, and ridgetop views. Your dream home awaits. Come to play. Come to live.

About Twin Creeks Properties, LLC.

Twin Creeks Properties, LLC. specializes in building one-of-a-kind waterfront resort communities. Their most recent development, Twin Creeks on Tims Ford Lake, offers custom lake homes, a marina and lakefront restaurant, rentable boat slips and recreational boats, an RV resort, concert and wedding venues, and luxury accommodations for bridal parties.

For more information about Twin Creeks visit www.twincreekstfl.com .

