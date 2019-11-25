Lake Saint Louis First in Missouri to Offer State of the Art Technology for Spinal Surgery

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis is the first hospital in Missouri to use the 7D Surgical System for Machine-Vision Image Guided Surgery (MvIGS).

The 7D Surgical System

The 7D Surgical's revolutionary Machine-Vision Image Guided Surgery (MvIGS) is the first navigation platform that uses only visible light to register patients in seconds. Spine surgeons, like SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital's, Dr. Timothy Graven, can guide their tools to the critical anatomy using sophisticated camera technology linked to a computer in the operating room. Unlike time-consuming conventional image guided surgery systems that depend on intraoperative radiation, this new MvIGS platform can achieve an incredibly fast surgical workflow for spine procedures, reducing operative time for patients.

"We're excited to bring this state of the art surgical technology to the patients of SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis," said Kyle Grate, Vice President of Hospital Operations and Director of Surgical Services at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital. "7D Surgical's Machine-Vision Image Guided Surgery enables a safer environment with less radiation exposure for our surgeons and employees, and reduces surgery time, making for a safer patient experience."

Machine-Vision Image Guided Surgery entails the use of a sophisticated set of cameras acting as "eyes" to inspect objects and automatically analyze them, allowing for real-time feedback. Activated by the surgeon, 7D Surgical's machine-vision cameras can analyze surface anatomy, in just seconds using only visible light. This analysis produces a full-color 3D reconstruction of the surgical site consisting of hundreds of thousands of points used for registration. The surgeon then defines the level of surgical interest and the registration points are colocalized to the pre-operative CT.

About SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis in Lake Saint Louis, Mo., was established in 1986 to meet the expanding health care needs of western St. Charles County. The 216-bed acute care hospital maintains a state-designated Level III Trauma Center, a nationally accredited Chest Pain Center and Primary Stroke Center, and is a winner Premier QUEST High Performing Hospital Award. It is a member of SSM Health – St. Louis, a Missouri Quality Award winner. The ministry offers a broad range of services and programs including SSM Health Cancer Care, Women's Services, and a dedicated SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Pediatric Emergency Department. SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital is the largest provider of health care services in western St. Charles, Warren and Lincoln counties. For more information about SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital, visit www.ssmhealth.com/lakestl.

