Lake Street Advisors Expands with Partner Addition

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Street Advisors, a wealth and investment advisory firm founded in 2003, announced today the promotion of Joseph W. Chase, CFA to Partner, effective January 1, 2020.

"Joe has done an outstanding job working with our clients in managing investment portfolios. His investment knowledge has been invaluable to the firm. We are thrilled that he will be part of the team leading our firm into the future," said Buddy Webb, Managing Partner of the firm.

Lake Street Advisors caters to a very select group of Executives, Entrepreneurs, Professional Investors, and Inheritors and works with them on all aspects of their financial lives and investment needs. Operating with a 2:1 ratio – 2 clients to every employee, the firm is able to deliver high touch service to discerning clients.

Joe Chase joined the firm in 2012 and has been an integral part of the growth and firm success. "I believe in the mission of Lake Street Advisors," said Joe. "Our focus on working closely with wealthy families allows me to do what I enjoy and truly focus on the needs of our clients. It's an honor to become a Partner with Lake Street. We have a strong foundation to build on for years to come."

For more information, visit www.lakestreetadvisors.com or call 603-610-4100.

About Lake Street Advisors

For over 17 years Lake Street has been working with wealthy families helping them to define purpose, create strategy, and manage detailed execution of complex financial plans and investment portfolios. Located in Portsmouth NH and Boston MA, the firm has 5 partners and 33 employees currently managing over $2 billion in assets for 50+ wealthy families.

Contact:

Stacy Aubin

233602@email4pr.com

603-610-4100

SOURCE Lake Street Advisors

Related Links

http://www.lakestreetadvisors.com

