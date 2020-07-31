Lake Street Advisors Founder and Partner Retiring at End of 2020

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Street Advisors announced today the year-end retirement of Founder and Partner Greg Van Slyke. Van Slyke co-founded the firm in 2003 and has been a key part of its growth to over $2.5 billion in assets under management and 33 employees, including five partners.

Van Slyke says, "For many years now I have been blessed to help wealthy families achieve their dreams and goals. Now it is my turn to pursue something new. I will leave with confidence that our client families are in good hands and that the firm is well-positioned for continued growth and success."

"Lake Street has built a reputation on maintaining strong client relationships. We are committed to a smooth transition and continuity of the excellent service Greg has provided clients over the years" said Managing Partner Buddy Webb, CFA®.

About Lake Street Advisors

For over 17 years, Lake Street has worked with wealthy families to define purpose, create strategy, and manage the detailed execution of complex financial plans and investment portfolios. Located in Boston, MA, and Portsmouth, NH, the firm has five partners and 33 employees currently managing over $2.5 billion in assets for 64 client families.

