Lake Street Celebrates 20 Years of Business Excellence

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Street Advisors, a wealth and investment advisory firm, has reached an exciting milestone as the firm celebrates 20 years in business.

Lake Street began in 2003 with just two partners, two employees, a strong work ethic, and a dream to provide unbiased financial advice to ultra-high-net-worth clients. Over the last two decades, Lake Street has remained deliberate and thoughtful about growth and change in order to continuously improve to meet their clients' needs.

"Milestone anniversaries provide us with an opportunity to reflect on where we have been, where we are, and where we are going. From our humble beginnings two decades ago, Lake Street's founders and early employees bootstrapped and grew steadily and surely, year after year. As time marched on, we gained momentum. Word got out about our level of service and advice, attracting clients and talented additions to our team from across the country. Today, we serve nearly 90 families, from Alaska to Florida to Maine, and nearly everywhere in between," says Joe Chase, Managing Partner of the firm.

As Lake Street enters its third decade, the firm is looking forward to its continued growth and development, while adding new team members who are excited about their mission to be indispensable advisors to wealthy client families.

About Lake Street Advisors

For 20 years Lake Street has catered to a select group of executives and entrepreneurs to deliver on all aspects of their financial lives and investment needs. Operating with a 2:1 ratio – two clients to every employee, the firm is able to deliver high touch service in a practical way. Located in Portsmouth, NH and Boston, MA, the firm has 5 partners and 45 employees, currently managing about $3 billion in assets.

