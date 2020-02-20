Lake Travis Independent Living Wins Best Senior Living and Best Senior Living Dining by Senior Resource Guide

Lake Travis Independent Living is an independent senior living community with 141 apartments for those 55 and older. The community opened in July 2017 and includes a swimming pool, billiards room, exercise studio, beauty parlor, and movie theater. To learn more about Lake Travis Independent Living, visit www.LakeTravisIndependentLiving.com.

Stephanie Marckmann, the executive director at Lake Travis Independent Living, shares, "We are delighted to be voted as the Best Senior Living community and Best Senior Living Dining experience in the Austin area by Senior Resource Guide's readers. Our number one goal is for our residents to be happy and feel comfortable at home, so this recognition means so much to us."

About Spectrum Retirement Communities

Lake Travis Independent Living is owned and operated by Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC.

Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC, headquartered in Denver, Colo., is a leading developer, owner and operator of Retirement/Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities across the U.S. offering apartment living in highly desirable communities with state-of-the-art amenities, top-notch activities and programs, and best-in-class hospitality to support the lifestyle that seniors desire. For more information, visit www.SpectrumRetirement.com.

