Lake Trust Foundation Awards More Than $45,000 in Scholarships for Community Impact and Skilled Trades

The New Beginnings Scholarships assist those wishing to pursue skilled trades or technical education programs, and the four recipients of $2,500 each are Keith Austin of Ann Arbor, Blake Ellis of Mt. Pleasant, Ian Krumm of Howell and Amanda Lawrence of Ypsilanti.

"Our business members and employers across Michigan report a shortage in the skilled trades. We've also supported businesses with a social purpose and assist entrepreneurs with our micro business loans of $49,999 or less that address a unique need," said Mr. Snodgrass, who is also the president and CEO of Lake Trust Credit Union. "We're proud these scholarships are innovative and can help such talented people achieve their dreams."

Lake Trust Credit Union's statewide charter and recent growth, including new branches in Plymouth and Detroit's New Center area, provide even greater avenues to make a difference, Mr. Snodgrass noted, adding to volunteer efforts helping the underserved and its Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) status for communities in need. The Lake Trust Foundation as a 501(c)(3) organization works with its contributors to address the basic human needs of food, shelter, clothing, education and health care.

"The Foundation is dedicated to supporting our recipients on their personal development journey and help Michigan work towards its best tomorrow," said DeAndre Lipscomb, executive director of the Lake Trust Foundation. "We congratulate them and are excited about their bright futures. We're also excited about our upcoming Lake Trust Foundation Golf Invitational in Ann Arbor on September 23rd and welcoming the community to contribute to our efforts while enjoying the historic course at Barton Hills Country Club."

