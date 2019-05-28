Lake View is the Most Expensive Neighborhood in Chicago for Travelers

CHICAGO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake View, located on Chicago's North Side, is the priciest neighborhood in the city based on cost of lodging, according to a recent survey conducted by Chicagohotels.org.

The survey compared 20 neighborhoods and suburban towns in the Chicago metropolitan area. Specifically, the survey established the average price for the least expensive double room at hotels in each area throughout the month of June 2019. The survey only considered 3-star hotels and above.

In Lake View, travelers will spend an average of $217 per night for the least expensive double room. The second-priciest Chicago neighborhood according to the survey is Lincoln Park, at an an average of $184 per night.

Looking at the other end of the data, Schaumburg is the most affordable neighborhood for travelers. In this northwestern suburb of Chicago, travelers will spend only $89 on average for the most affordable double room. Similarly, the southern suburbs of Lansing and Hammond, at average nightly rates of $94 and $97 respectively, are very budget-friendly.

To stay in Chicago's downtown Loop district, guests will spend an average $161 per night. For a few dollars more, guests can stay around the Magnificent Mile, in Near South Side.

The following table shows the 10 priciest neighborhoods and suburban towns in the Chicago metropolitan area based on cost of lodging. The rates indicated reflect the average rate for the most affordable available double guestroom at 3-star hotels and above in each neighborhood, June 1-30, 2019.

Lake View ($217) Lincoln Park ($184) Hyde Park ($174) Deerfield ($172) Gold Coast ($165) Near South Side ($164) The Loop ($161) Streeterville ($156) River North ($152) Burr Ridge ($136)

