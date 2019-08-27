Lakefront Castle Heads to Auction

Sealed bids will be received now through September 26 th, 2019 with openings bids to be $1,495,000 or more with no reserve. Auction previews will be held from 10AM to 3PM every Saturday and Sunday now through September 22 nd , 2019 at the property located at 20289 S Shore Vista Drive, Oregon City, Oregon. Bids can be submitted through ZetaBidEstates.Com . Additional property information can be found at www.BrentGunter.com .

Nestled along scenic Beaver Lake, this stately Oregon City home's style is beautifully influenced by the estates of the French countryside where medieval and Renaissance architecture blend to create timeless beauty. This 5,939 sq. foot home sits on 2.05 acres in the highly sought-after Beaver Lake Estates community just east of Oregon City. Large, black-frame windows throughout the home feature views of lush landscape and the ever-changing lakescape beyond. Beautiful contemporary finishes including dark hardwood floors, crisp white cabinetry and Carrara marble complete the luxurious interior of this five bedroom / six bath home.

Property Features

-Newly Constructed Lakefront Estate Home

-Large Master Suite on Main

-5 Bedrooms / 6 Baths

-5939 SF

-Beautiful 2.05 Acre Lakefront Lot

-Located within the Portland Metro with easy access to International Airport

-Top Rated Schools

-Private, serene and gated community with community docks and boat ramp

-Homesite was recently Approved for its own Private Dock

-Private 53 Acre Lake is perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding, boating, swimming and fishing.

Just 30 minutes from downtown Portland and only 10 minutes from I-205, this location is ideal for commuting while feeling like a private resort getaway. Beaver Lake Estates is a gated community with large homes in the highly-rated Oregon City school district.

For More Information Contact

Brent Gunter at (503) 475-2031

The Gunter Team | Cascade Sotheby's International Realty www.BrentGunter.com

Press Inquiries: info@BrentGunter.com

SOURCE The Brent Gunter Team - at Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty

