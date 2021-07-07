Lakefront Mega Lots for RV's and Travel Trailers Offered by Waters Edge Properties Inc., Broker
CLIFTON, Tenn., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A crowd is gathering on Kentucky Lake Saturday, July 31st, to attend a real estate Liquidation Event. A limited number of waterfront properties in The Landings, a private gated RV community, are being sold off at the event. Find out more here: www.tnlandings.com. All the properties are waterfront, all are dockable and all will be priced starting from $59,900.
Property Highlights:
- 0% State Income Tax
- Property Tax @$300 per Year
- No HOA
- No Timeshare
- Pure Ownership
- Immediate Rental Income
- Gorgeous Natural Countryside
- Private Gated Entrance
- Dockable Waterfront
- Free Boat & RV Storage
- Professionally Managed
- Convenient Onsite Boat Ramp/Courtesy Dock
- Utilities/Central Water
- High Speed Fiber Optic Internet
- Temperate 4 Season Climate
- Great Financing
The Landings owns a lengthy stretch of shoreline on the lake. It is a secluded place with level terrain, ideal for RV's and campers to get right to the water's edge. Each property comes with boat and RV storage included in the purchase. Utilities and public water run to each site.
Attendees will be coming throughout the day from 9:00 am until the final showing at 4:00pm.
Information about attending this event can be found online at www.tnlandings.com or calling 877-904-5253.
