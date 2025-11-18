lakeFS Acquires DVC, Uniting Data Version Control Pioneers to Accelerate AI-ready Data

Foundational technology for enterprise AI success now ranges from individual data science projects to Fortune 100 AI infrastructure

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- lakeFS, the leading data version control system for enterprise AI and data infrastructure, today announced it has acquired the DVC open source project from Iterative.ai. This strategic acquisition brings together the two pioneering forces in the industry, positioning lakeFS as the leading industry standard for data version control – from individual data science projects to enterprise AI infrastructure serving Fortune 100 companies.

With this acquisition, lakeFS will take on stewardship of the DVC open source project. DVC, an early pioneer of the data version control category, will continue as an independent open source tool focused on data scientists working with smaller datasets, while lakeFS will continue to advance enterprise-grade data version control infrastructure for organizations managing AI and ML at scale.

"Data version control has become a foundational technology for enterprise AI success. Building on top of our enterprise-scale data version control engine, lakeFS is the control plane for AI-ready data, providing infrastructure for data quality, data provenance and unified data access," said Dr. Einat Orr, co-founder and CEO of lakeFS. "We're excited to welcome the DVC community and strengthen the entire data version control ecosystem. The urgent need for AI-ready data exists at any scale, and bringing in DVC allows us to serve everyone, from individual data scientists with small data, to Fortune 100 AI platform teams."

This acquisition builds on lakeFS's recent momentum, including its $20 million growth funding round announced in July 2025. The company has experienced triple-digit growth in user adoption across thousands of organizations, including Arm, Bosch, Lockheed Martin, NASA, Volvo, and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Accelerating Enterprise AI Through Data Version Control

The combination comes at a critical time for enterprise AI adoption. According to an EY survey on AI adoption , 83% of executives report that AI adoption would be faster with stronger data infrastructure, while 67% cite the lack of data infrastructure as the primary barrier to AI progress. Data version control has emerged as a foundational requirement for managing the massive, evolving datasets that power modern AI initiatives.

Dean Pleban, co-founder and CEO at DagsHub noted: "LakeFS stepping in as steward for DVC is great for the ecosystem. Data version control unlocks reproducible ML for teams worldwide, and LakeFS extends that power to petabyte-scale operations. From our vantage point at DagsHub, we're focused on making that path seamless for our users. We're looking forward to working with the LakeFS team to make that a great experience, and helping the DVC and LakeFS communities thrive."

"We're thrilled that the DVC community has found a new home with lakeFS," said Dmitry Petrov, CEO and co-founder of Iterative and DataChain, Inc. "lakeFS has demonstrated exceptional commitment to the data version control ecosystem, and I'm confident they will provide DVC with the resources and vision needed for continued growth. This transition ensures DVC users will benefit from being part of a larger, more comprehensive data version control community and company while maintaining the lightweight, accessible approach that made DVC successful."

Looking ahead, this acquisition will strengthen the open source data version control ecosystem by combining resources, expertise, and community engagement across both projects. To learn more about today's news, register for our webinar on December 3 at 11:00 am ET.

Resources

DVC Git extension for data scientists:

DVC serves as the easy-to-use Git extension for data version control, designed specifically for data scientists working on single projects with smaller datasets. As a lightweight tool, DVC enables individual practitioners to apply version control best practices to their data science workflows with minimal overhead.

lakeFS, the control plane for AI ready data, ideal for AI and data engineering teams:

lakeFS is the control plane for AI-ready data, bridging the infrastructure gap that slows down enterprise AI initiatives. Built on a highly scalable data version control architecture, lakeFS manages the data lifecycle, governance, and unified access to AI-ready data. Designed for complex AI operations and big data environments with petabyte-scale multimodal data lakes, lakeFS offers the scalability, high performance, and seamless integration with enterprise data ecosystems that AI, MLOps, data engineering and data science teams need in order to tackle their most complex challenges.

About lakeFS

