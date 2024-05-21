Lakeland Capital Grows Multifamily Portfolio by More Than $96M in Past 12 Months

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeland Capital, a Charleston, S.C.-based private, multifamily investment company active in select East Coast markets, recently announced a landmark past 12 months with $96 million of new acquisitions. Of that total, more than $34 million in transactions took place over the last three months alone.

With 461 total units, these transactions include multifamily and commercial properties located throughout the Charleston metro region as well as in Savannah, Ga., Richmond, Va. and Hampton, NH.

"We continue to believe there are great investment opportunities in this market. Looking to the rest of this new year, Lakeland Capital is poised to continue actively managing and growing its portfolio with an unwavering focus on creating exceptional value for investors," said Lakeland Capital Managing Partner Alexander R. Westra. "We are incredibly grateful to our longstanding relationships in these markets that allow us to identify and execute these unique opportunities."

The following properties are included in the past year of Lakeland Capital's portfolio expansion:

Savan Pointe Townhomes East and West; Savannah, Ga.

and West; The Retreat at Savannah ; Savannah, Ga.

; King Street Portfolio; Charleston, S.C.

Central Oaks Apartments; Summerville, S.C.

Country Club Apartments; Summerville, S.C.

The Parkwood; Richmond, Va.

Riverside Apartments; Richmond, Va.

Elaine Street Portfolio; Hampton, N.H.

About Lakeland Capital

Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Lakeland Capital is a private, multifamily investment company active in select East Coast markets. Founded in 2018, Lakeland Capital is a leader in multifamily investment and management. With a growing investment portfolio that includes more than 700 rental apartment units, 12,000+ square feet of commercial space, and more than $150 million in transactions, the firm seeks high-risk-adjusted returns by investing in existing multifamily assets through which it can add value with physical and operational improvement. Lakeland Capital is setting the industry standard through its long-term approach that creates a better place for tenants to live while preserving capital and generating above market returns for investors.

