The call will be hosted by Christopher J. Ryan, Lakeland's President and CEO, and Teri W. Hunt, Lakeland's Chief Financial Officer. Investors can listen to the call by dialing 888-347-6609 (Domestic) or 412-902-4291 (International) or 855-669-9657 (Canada).

For a replay of this call through June 15, 2018, dial 877-344-7529 (Domestic) or 412-317-0088 (International) or 855-669-9658 (Canada), Pass Code 10120510.

About Lakeland Industries, Inc.:

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of safety garments and accessories for the industrial protective clothing market. The Company's products are sold by a direct sales force and through independent sales representatives to a network of over 1,000 safety and mill supply distributors. These distributors in turn supply end user industrial customers such as chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, janitorial, pharmaceutical and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as hospitals and laboratories. In addition, Lakeland supplies federal, state, and local government agencies, fire and police departments, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and many other federal and state agencies.

For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at www.lakeland.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lakeland-industries-to-report-fiscal-2019-first-quarter-financial-results-and-conduct-conference-call-300657314.html

SOURCE Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lakeland.com

