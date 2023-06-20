Lakelet Advisory Group LLC Achieves Key Milestone, Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Launch of New Branding and Partnership

Lakelet Advisory Group

20 Jun, 2023, 08:46 ET

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Lakelet Advisory Group LLC achieves a key milestone of 20 years in the Business Valuations and Restructuring financial services space. Founded by Michael R. Koeppel in 2003, Lakelet Advisory Group LLC established itself by specializing in complex valuations, restructuring, and bankruptcy work. Now a global organization, Lakelet Advisory Group LLC recognizes its growth with new branding and an updated logo.

Lakelet releases new branding to celebrate 20 years of complex business valuations and restructuring services.
Michael Koeppel founded Lakelet in 2003.
Lakelet Advisory Group LLC was founded in Los Angeles, California by Michael Koeppel, who was then a sole practitioner with a background in transforming distressed entities. Through his collective experience work with PricewaterhouseCoopers and Citi Venture Capital Group, he gained experience and employed his financial advisory services across the globe.

"It is hard to believe that what started as a one-person practice in Los Angeles has grown to what we are today, with a team of 18 professional valuators seated throughout the world," Michael states.

Over the past 20 years, Lakelet Advisory Group LLC has completed hundreds of engagements in financial restructurings, quality of earnings, and business valuations, and now intellectual property valuations. Lakelet Advisory Group LLC serves a range of entities from small startups to large established international companies. Subsequently, Michael is recognized as a leading expert in business and is a frequent speaker at industry conferences.

The group continues to evolve through new partnerships such as a recent professional relationship with a legal firm that specializes in Intellectual Property. This joint effort enables a more cohesive set of IP solutions for Lakelet Advisory Group LLC's clients who can now leverage marketing and legal support in addition to the valuations it has offered for two decades. 

Regarding the services Lakelet Advisory Group LLC offers as it matures, Michael states, "I am proud of the work we have done over the past 20 years to help our clients understand the value of their businesses and make informed financial decisions. I am thankful to our clients, team members, alumni, and friends of the firm. I cannot wait to see where the next years take us."

About Lakelet Advisory Group LLC

Lakelet Advisory Group LLC is a leading independent consulting firm that provides complex business valuations, business optimization and turnaround and restructuring services. Learn more at www.Lakeletag.com.

Contact: Erin Kelly
Tel.: 888-464-4788 
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.Lakeletag.com 

