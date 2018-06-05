LakePharma and Harbour Antibodies Announce Partnership for H2L2 Transgenic Mouse Platform for Therapeutic Antibody Discovery

Harbour Antibodies' patented H2L2 transgenic mice produce classical antibodies (two heavy and two light chain immunoglobulins) with fully human variable regions. In response to antigen challenge, the engineered mice produce in vivo affinity-matured, target-specific human antibodies with low risk for immunogenicity. The H2L2 platform has been used by more than thirty companies and organizations for antibody discovery. To date, two antibodies generated by the platform have entered clinical trials.

Hua Tu, Ph. D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LakePharma, commented: "Our clients are increasingly looking for accessible transgenic mouse platforms to discover unique therapeutic antibody candidates. We are excited to bundle the H2L2 technology, which has established a strong track record of success, into our high-quality antibody discovery service. This partnership provides pharma and biotech companies with unprecedented capacity and flexibility to discover fully human therapeutic antibodies via LakePharma's hybridoma-driven antibody discovery engine."

"Harbour Antibodies is delighted to team up with LakePharma in offering the H2L2 platform in a unique business model," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, CEO of Harbour BioMed. "Our approach is structured to facilitate easy access to the H2L2 platform through a pre-negotiated technology evaluation license and to readily integrate with LakePharma's services."

LakePharma is the leading US-based biologics company specializing in antibody engineering, antibody discovery, molecular engineering, protein chemistry, bioexpression, biofunction, bioprocessing, bioanalytics and µBIOMANUFACTURINGSM biologics manufacturing services for Phase 1 clinical trials. LakePharma focuses on integrated platforms to support projects throughout the drug discovery process. LakePharma offers dedicated client services and sophisticated software to provide real-time access to project data via a secure cloud-based portal. For more information, please visit www.lakepharma.com.

Harbour Antibodies is a fully owned subsidiary of Harbour BioMed, a global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative therapeutics for oncology and immunological diseases (www.harbourbiomed.com). Harbour Antibodies owns two strains of transgenic mice for generating human therapeutic antibodies: (1) mice that generate antibodies comprised of two heavy chains and two light chains (H2L2) with fully human variable regions; and (2) mice that generate novel "heavy chain only" antibodies (HCAb). The HCAb mice enable the development of antibody fragment-based therapeutics such as nanobodies, bi-specific antibodies and CAR-T with favorable drug-like properties. For additional information, please visit http://harbourantibodies.com

