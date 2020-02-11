LakePharma and NJ Bio Form Strategic Alliance to Provide Streamlined Antibody-Drug Conjugate Services

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LakePharma, Inc., the leading US-based biologics CRDMO, and NJ Biopharmaceuticals LLC (d/b/a NJ Bio), a CRO providing integrated chemistry and biology services, today announce the formation of a strategic alliance to offer streamlined antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development solutions for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

LakePharma has been a leading supplier of novel antibodies for over 10 years, and NJ Bio has expertise in linker-payload synthesis and bioconjugation to create ADCs. Under the terms of the alliance, LakePharma will manufacture and provide antibodies as starting materials for ADC development carried out by NJ Bio in a single, seamless workflow for clients, making therapeutic ADC manufacturing from initial antibody discovery to the production of the drug conjugates significantly more efficient both in time and expense.

"LakePharma is an expert in antibody discovery, engineering, and production while NJ Bio is a pioneer in performing chemistries with antibodies. An alliance between these two companies makes perfect sense. Our partnership with NJ Bio allows us to provide a one-stop experience for our contract research partners," said Hua Tu, Ph.D., CEO and chairman of LakePharma.

Nareshkumar Jain, Ph.D., President and CEO of NJ Bio, agreed, stating that, "This alliance will expand and add value to the ADC services we currently provide to our clients, creating cost-effective solutions through the provision of complementary service offerings between NJ Bio and LakePharma."

About LakePharma

LakePharma is a US-based Biologics CRDMO with operations in CA, TX, and MA. This biotech company specializes in the production and evaluation of DNA vectors, viral vectors, cell lines, proteins, antibodies and conjugates, while providing integrated solutions bridging discovery, engineering, development and GMP manufacturing.

To learn more about LakePharma's antibody discovery and engineering services, please visit www.lakepharma.com/services/antibody-engineering.

About NJ Bio

NJ Biopharmaceuticals LLC d/b/a NJ Bio is a quality CRO headquartered in the New Jersey Bioscience Center in North Brunswick, NJ, with additional chemistry facilities in Bristol, PA, and a satellite office in Cambridge, MA. NJ Bio provides integrated chemistry and biology services to clients from the biotech and pharma sectors, including but not limited to bioconjugation, antibody-drug conjugates, multistep organic synthesis, medicinal chemistry, and flow chemistry.

To learn more about NJ Bio's antibody-drug conjugate related services, please visit www.njbio.com.

